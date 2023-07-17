Electric Vehicle Market size worth $ 830.03 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.12% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Electric Vehicle Market Size By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion Type, By Power Output, By Vehicle Drive Type, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Electric Vehicle Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.12% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 216.31 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 830.03 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Market Witnesses Significant Growth as a Sustainable Alternative to Traditional Transportation

The global electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing remarkable growth as an environmentally friendly substitute for fuel-based vehicles. EVs, powered by electric motors and batteries instead of internal combustion engines, have garnered increased popularity due to their significant impact on reducing pollution and emissions caused by traditional transportation methods.

The primary driver for the adoption of electric cars is the urgent need to mitigate environmental pollution caused by conventional vehicles. With ongoing technological advancements, electric vehicles have gained widespread attention, making them a viable option for eco-conscious consumers. The substitution of fuel-based vehicles with EVs remains a key growth factor propelling the electric vehicle market forward.

Moreover, stringent emissions regulations in numerous countries and the rapid development of public charging infrastructure, particularly in France, China, and other developed nations, are expected to contribute to the further expansion of the electric vehicle market. However, the market faces challenges such as high production costs, limited fuel economy, and convenience, which may act as inhibiting factors for growth.

Despite the challenges, the electric vehicle market presents promising opportunities for growth. Technological advancements continue to drive the industry forward, and proactive government initiatives worldwide are promoting the adoption of electric vehicles to combat greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the declining cost of EV batteries, resulting from large-scale production, is enhancing the affordability and accessibility of electric vehicles to a broader audience.

Among the various segments, the Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) segment holds a significant market share. The rapid growth of LCVs in the electric vehicle market is primarily driven by increasing public awareness of emissions reduction, growing demand for fleet emission reduction, and the implementation of stricter government regulations on vehicle emissions. Transport fleet operators and retail multinational corporations are actively transitioning to electric LCVs, contributing to the market's expansion.

Prominent players in the electric vehicle market include Honda, Hyundai, Volvo, Toyota, Nissan Motor, Tesla Motors, BYD, Volkswagen, Ford, and Daimler. These industry leaders continuously strive to enhance their market presence through financial statements, product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and key development strategies.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the projection period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the rising disposable income and urbanization, leading to increased demand for electric vehicles. South Korea, China, and Japan are at the forefront of the electric vehicle market in the Asia-Pacific region, with China being the world's largest EV manufacturer and dominating the local EV market.

The electric vehicle market is on a trajectory of significant growth, driven by increasing environmental concerns and continuous technological advancements. Governments' initiatives and growing public awareness further contribute to the expansion of the market. Although challenges exist, such as the need for an extensive charging infrastructure and achieving economies of scale, the industry's positive outlook indicates numerous opportunities for sustained growth. The Asia-Pacific region is poised to lead the market, with key players like China, South Korea, and Japan playing pivotal roles in shaping its future.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electric Vehicle Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Electric Vehicle Market into Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Power Output, Vehicle Drive Type, And Geography.

Electric Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles



Commercial Vehicles



Two-Wheeler



Light Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicle Market, by Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicle



Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle



Hybrid Electric Vehicles



Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Market, by Power Output

Less than 100 KW



100 KW to 250 KW



More than 250 KW

Electric Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Drive Type

Front Wheel Drive (FWD)



Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)



All Wheel Drive (AWD)

Electric Vehicle Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research