Electric Vehicle Market To Reach USD 823.75 Billion By 2030 Registering A CAGR Of 18.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Vehicle Market by Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), Top Speed (Less Than 100 MPH, 100 to 125 MPH, and More Than 125 MPH) and Vehicle Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, and All Wheel Drive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Autos & Vehicles Category.

The global electric vehicle market was valued at USD 163.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 823.75 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Factors Driving The Growth of The Electric Vehicle Market are

Due to rising petrol and fuel prices, the demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles is growing. Strict regulations on curbing vehicular emissions due to environmental concerns will drive the growth of the electric vehicle market during the forecast period.

Technological development and proactive government policies will fuel market growth in the coming years.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-1Y14/electric-vehicle

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET

Electric vehicles directly convert electricity into movement. This is far more efficient than a conventional car which has to burn fuel and convert it into heat for driving. An internal combustion engine vehicle wastes over half of the energy in its fuel. Whereas an EV converts over 77% of its electrical energy from the grid to power at the wheels. All the excess energy is recovered and stored in the battery for future acceleration. However, gasoline vehicles transfer only 12% to 30% of the energy stored in their fuel for powering the wheels. EVs contain fewer moving parts which mean that the electric motor provides seamless operation and stronger acceleration. Lesser parts mean less maintenance due to reduced wear and tear. In the long term, the annual service costs will decrease significantly. These factors will boost the growth of the electric vehicle market during the forecast period.

Government authorities are setting ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, in December 2021 EPA( Environmental Protection Agency) revised its final standards for emissions control in passenger cars and light trucks. With the 2030 target climate plan, the EU aims to reduce the overall GHG emissions to at least 55% below the 1990 levels by 2030. Vehicles will need to meet strict pollution standards regarding the release of carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. Such stringent regulation will drive the growth of the global electric vehicle market in the coming years.

Favorable government policies are supporting the growth of the ev market. Benefits such as free charging infrastructure, tax exemptions, and low registration fees are driving the transition toward electric vehicles. Manufacturers are already looking at viable alternatives for battery technology like sodium-ion, manganese, zinc ion, and others. The advent of autonomous self-driving cars provides exciting possibilities such as reduced accident risk, ease of use, and other value-added features. Taxis and delivery fleets will shift to connected car systems as it leads to savings in fuel consumption and maintenance costs. These technological innovations will drive the growth of the electric vehicle market in the future.

Many key automakers have announced electrification targets. However, there are certain challenges such as range anxiety due to inadequate charging infrastructure. In 2021 the prices of aluminum rose by 70%, and copper by 33%. The costs of key materials for batteries like Lithium Carbonate increased by 150%, graphite by 15%, and nickel by 25% for many parts of 2021. While the prices have gone down a bit the ongoing war and supply-demand mismatch create room for future fluctuations. The global microchip shortage creates additional woes for manufacturers as EVs rely heavily on chips for their electrical components. This will hamper the growth prospects of the electric vehicle market during the forecast period.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/ALLI-Manu-1Y14/Electric_Vehicle_Market

ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the battery-electric vehicle segment is expected to dominate the electric vehicle market share.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger segment will grow the highest in the electric vehicle market share owing to government support and strict environmental regulations.

Based on vehicle class, the mid-priced electric vehicles segment will lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on top speed, the 100 to 125 MPH will provide lucrative growth opportunities in the electric vehicle market share in the coming years.

Based on the vehicle drive type, the all-wheel-drive will lead the market in the forthcoming years.

Based on region, Asia-pacific will witness significant growth due to the presence of economies like China, Japan, and South Korea. China is the largest EV producer due to stringent government regulations against polluting vehicles, installation of multiple charging points, and incentives for EV buyers.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/ALLI-Manu-1Y14/Electric_Vehicle_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/ALLI-Manu-1Y14/Electric_Vehicle_Market

Key players

Ampere Vehicles

Benling India Energy and Technology Pvt Ltd

BMW AG

BYD Company Limited

Chevrolet Motor Company

Daimler AG

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Hero Electric

Hyundai Motor Company

Karma Automotive

Kia Corporation

Lucid Group, Inc.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited

NIO

Nissan Motors Co., Ltd.

Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

Rivain

Tata Motors

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

WM Motor

Xiaopeng Motors

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/ALLI-Manu-1Y14/Electric_Vehicle_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=ALLI-Manu-1Y14&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Electric Car market size is projected to reach USD 597340 million by 2027, from USD 154350 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 25.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global electric truck market was valued at USD 392.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3861.8 million by 2030 registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Electric Commercial Vehicle market size is projected to reach USD 178560 million by 2027, from USD 101270 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global evtol aircraft market size was valued at USD 45310 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 97370 million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle market size is estimated to be worth USD 7885 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 12170 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.5% during the review period.

- The global EV Charging Cables market is estimated to be worth USD 618.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3672.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 34.6% during the review period.

- The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations market size is estimated to be worth USD 2419.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 12490 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 31.5% during the review period.

- The global more electric aircraft market valued USD 1,809.20 million in 2019, and is projected to reach usd 4,612.69 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.5%.

- The global Electric Aircraft market size is projected to reach USD 9566 million by 2027, from USD 6753.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global lithium-ion battery market was valued at USD 36.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to hit USD 129.3 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Electrical Digital Twin market size is projected to reach USD 13510 million by 2028, from USD 3853.2 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 19.4% during 2022-2028.

- The global electric motor market size was valued at USD 106.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 207.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Electric Power Steering Motor market size is estimated to be worth USD 2479.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 2808.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.1% during the review period.

- E-bikes market was valued at USD 40.3 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 118.6 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030.

- The global electric kick scooter market size was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 4.52 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2028.

- The global micromobility market was valued at USD 40.19 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 195.42 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

- The electric vehicle on board charger market was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 10.82 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.4% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Electric Vehicle Charger market was valued at USD 3654.6 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 17820 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during 2021-2027.

- The global Ride Sharing market size is projected to reach USD 153000 Million by 2027, from USD 43200 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market size is estimated to be worth USD 3808.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 6565.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.5% during the review period.

- In 2020, the global 18650 Lithium Battery market size was USD 6346.1 million and it is expected to reach USD 7091.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling market size is projected to reach USD 24930 million by 2028, from USD 2543 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 38.1% during 2022-2028.

- Global Li-ion Battery for E-bikes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Click Here To See Related Reports on Electric Vehicle Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports