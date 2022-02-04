Electric Vehicle Motor Market - Increasing Sales of EVs to Boost Market | 15.98% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2021-2025: Driver

The key factor driving growth in the electric vehicle motor market is the increasing sales of EVs. Most government bodies across the world are taking several initiatives to promote the sales of EVs. The factors driving the demand for EVs are various benefits and perks provided by the governments, increased awareness to curb the emission of greenhouse gas, stringent carbon emission norms like reducing the average CO2 emission emitted by the fleets of OEMs, increase in participation from the foreign as well as the regional players for the development of EVs, and increased buyers' intent to adopt EVs. Concerns about the significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions have led to an increase in the sales of plug-in hybrids as well as EVs. The government bodies across all regions are creating awareness to Go Green and incentivizing the purchase and sale of greener technology, which has very less impact on the environment.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2021-2025: Challenges

The lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets will be a major challenge for the electric vehicle motor market during the forecast period. In India and other Southeast Asian countries, the lack of adequate infrastructure hinders the expansion of EV charging stations. The lack of proper road infrastructure in these countries hampers the wide-scale expansion of EV charging infrastructure. Individuals and freight operators who maintain a fleet of electric vehicles for commercial purposes limit their operations to major cities because the operational infrastructure required for setting up an EV charging station is available mostly in major cities, not in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Hence, the lack of operational infrastructure is hampering the overall growth of the market under focus.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The electric vehicle market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Ford Motor Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. The electric vehicle motor market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Power Rating

MPR



HPR



LPR

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle motor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle motor market vendors

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.69% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.98 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Ford Motor Co., Hitachi Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

