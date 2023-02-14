Electric vehicle motor market to grow at a CAGR of 20.87%: Evolving opportunities with ECOmove GmbH, Ford Motor Co. among others- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle motor market size is estimated to increase by USD 14,492.96 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.87%. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the electric vehicle motor market was valued at USD 2,365.75 million. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. Discover some insights on the market - request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2023-2027

Key trends - Battery performance overview from logs is a key trend in the market. Charging cycles, duration, battery capacity, and range availed after each charge can be monitored and recorded by connecting a smartphone to the battery monitor. It can also create statistics based on the history available for easy interpretation of battery performance by users. Shared EV mobility is another upcoming trend, wherein taxi-sharing service providers and fleet operators are purchasing EVs in bulk to provide environment-friendly transport facilities. Such factors will fuel the growth of the EV motor market during the forecast period.

Electric vehicle motor market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Electric vehicle motor market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global electric vehicle motor market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer electric vehicle motors in the market are ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., e Gle Co. Ltd., ECOmove GmbH, Ford Motor Co., GEM motors d.o.o, Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Metric Mind Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and others.

The global EV motors market is in the growth stage, and it is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The competition in the market is expected to intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, expansions, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. These vendors compete on factors such as product differentiation, product portfolio, quality, and reliability. Established vendors are investing in R&D for the development of EV motors to explore new application areas. Thus, to stay competitive in the market, vendors should focus on developing modern technologies.

Vendor offerings -

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors, which include the DDA and GTx series offering load-carrying capacity up to 907 kg (2000 lb).

The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors, which include the DDA and GTx series offering load-carrying capacity up to 907 kg (2000 lb). AMETEK Inc. - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors that range from fractional horsepower to 12 hp and power ratings for brushless motors range from fractional to 4 horsepower.

The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors that range from fractional horsepower to 12 hp and power ratings for brushless motors range from fractional to 4 horsepower. Continental AG - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors to create traction for electric vehicles.

The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors to create traction for electric vehicles. DENSO Corp. - The company offers electric vehicle (EV) motors that are used for driving hybrid vehicles and generating electricity.

Electric vehicle motor market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (AC motor and DC motor) and power rating (MPR, HPR, and IPR).

The MPR segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. MPR motors are used in full or plug-in hybrid powertrains and low-range pure EVs. For instance, The Nissan Leaf is equipped with an 80kW MPR motor for providing acceleration to the 3300 lb (approx 1500kg) vehicle. Other vehicles that use mid-power rating motors are Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Ioniq Electric, Toyota Prius, and Chevrolet Volt.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global electric vehicle motor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric vehicle motor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for EVs from countries such as China , Japan , India , Singapore , Thailand , and South Korea . This will increase the production and sales of EV-related parts, such as batteries, power inverters, and motors.

Electric vehicle motor market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The increasing average miles driven by EVs on a single charge is driving the EV motor market growth. EV manufacturers are focusing on improving the battery pack size. OEMs are upgrading the battery packs of EVs to enhance the miles driven on a single charge. For instance, Tesla plans to improve the battery pack (100-kilowatt-hour) in its EVs. Similarly, the Nissan Leaf is improving its battery pack to enhance the miles driven on a single charge. Thus, the increasing average miles driven on a single charge will attract more customers, which will drive the demand for EV motors during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets is challenging market growth. There is a lack of efficient charging infrastructure for EVs, especially in emerging markets. In addition, road infrastructure is inadequate in these countries, which hinders the wide-scale expansion of EV charging infrastructure. Though governing bodies are developing charging stations, most of them are slow-charging stations and require a considerable amount of time to charge. Thus, the lack of operational infrastructure is expected to impede the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle motor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle motor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle motor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle motor market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle motor market vendors

Related Reports:

The electric vehicle test equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 117.98 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), application (EV component, EV charging, and powertrain), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The electric vehicle (EV) charger market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.63% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 68,483.18 thousand units. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial), type (slow charger and fast charger), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Electric Vehicle Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,492.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 31.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Norway, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., e Gle Co. Ltd., ECOmove GmbH, Ford Motor Co., GEM motors d.o.o, Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Metric Mind Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Valeo SA, and Volkswagen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Power Rating



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric vehicle (EV) motor market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global electric vehicle (EV) motor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Power rating Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Power rating Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Power Rating

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Power Rating - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Power Rating - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Power Rating

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Power Rating



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Power Rating

6.3 MPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on MPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on MPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on MPR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on MPR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 HPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on HPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on HPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on HPR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on HPR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 LPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on LPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on LPR - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on LPR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on LPR - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Power Rating ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 AC motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on AC motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on AC motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on AC motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on AC motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 DC motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on DC motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on DC motor - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on DC motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on DC motor - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 112: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 115: AMETEK Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 119: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 120: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.6 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 123: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Ford Motor Co.

Exhibit 128: Ford Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Ford Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 138: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Metric Mind Engineering

Exhibit 143: Metric Mind Engineering - Overview



Exhibit 144: Metric Mind Engineering - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Metric Mind Engineering - Key offerings

12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 146: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 156: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 157: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 159: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.14 Siemens AG

Exhibit 161: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 164: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.15 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 166: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Valeo SA

Exhibit 170: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 171: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 173: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Valeo SA - Segment focus

12.17 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 175: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 176: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

