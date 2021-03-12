Electric Vehicle Polymers Market Outlook in North America to 2028: Demand for High-Performance Polymers in Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Electric Vehicle Polymers Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the United States, the surge in the application of polymers in electric vehicles is mainly because of an increase in the adoption and sales of these vehicles. The stringent regulations to improve electric vehicle adoption are also assisting in the growth of the studied market in North America. Moreover, the massive investments by established OEM automotive companies in electric vehicles will augment the demand for the electric vehicle polymers market during the forecast period.



Additionally, the strategic actions are influencing the consumers to shift from ICE to electric vehicles in the country. These include the development of the Evolve NY program to expand electric vehicles in New York, rebate programs for EV charging stations, and investment opportunities for advanced electric projects. All these factors are positioning the market on a growth path.



Canada's automotive industry also comprises the assembly plants of automotive parts and systems. Also, similar regulations to that of the United States and government support for the promotion of electric vehicle adoption are likely to positively impact the electric polymers market's growth in the upcoming years. Further, the government is targeting to boost the EV charging infrastructure in the next few years through large investments. Such initiatives are projected to advance electric vehicle sales and positively impact the electric vehicle polymers market during the estimated years.



