Electric vehicle power inverter market to grow by USD 7,828.33 Mn: Automotive components and accessories market is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric vehicle power inverter market has been categorized as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The parent market, the global automotive components and accessories market, covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.
The electric vehicle power inverter market size is forecast to grow by USD 7,828.33 million, at a CAGR of 8.84% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio, Download a report sample
Electric vehicle power inverter Market 2022-2027: Scope
The electric vehicle power inverter market report covers the following areas:
Electric vehicle power inverter market 2022-2027: Vendor Landscape
The global electric vehicle power inverter market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. The rising demand for micro-mobility coupled with growing awareness about vehicular emissions is encouraging the entry of new players in the market. The competition in the market is intense due to increased product offerings by vendors. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors are investing continuously in R&D to develop inverters with advanced technologies that will increase the efficiency and range of electric vehicles. The threat of rivalry is moderate in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.
Aegis Power Systems Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bosch Mobility Solutions, Continental AG, Danfoss AS, Denso Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, LG Magna e Powertrain, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, Meidensha Corp., and Metric Mind Engineering are among some of the major market participants.
Electric vehicle power inverter market 2022-2027: Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Buy the Report
Electric vehicle power inverter Market 2022-2027: Segmentation
- Application
- Full hybrids
- Pure EV
- Plug-in hybrids
- Commercial HEV
- Mild hybrids
The full hybrids segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. Full hybrids are the first option for many new car buyers across the world. This is because full hybrids offer more benefits when compared with mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Unlike plug-in hybrids, full hybrids do not require charging infrastructure. They are equipped with two inverter-motor modules for better torque and performance. Such benefits are increasing the sales of full hybrid vehicles, which is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising demand for electric vehicles and increasing investments in electric vehicle manufacturing plants and expanding existing capabilities. Also, the presence of many major domestic automakers and top tier 1 auto suppliers is contributing to the growth of the electric vehicle power inverter market in APAC.
What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle power inverter market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle power inverter market and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle power inverter market vendors.
|
Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
182
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.84%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 7828.33 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
7.91
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 46%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aegis Power Systems Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Bosch Mobility Solutions, Continental AG, Danfoss AS, Denso Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, LG Magna e Powertrain, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, Meidensha Corp., Metric Mind Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Siemens AG, Toyota Industries Corp., Valeo SA, and Aptiv
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
