Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market to Grow by USD 554.27 mn | Increasing Demand for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle to Drive Growth| Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the electric vehicle range extender market are the increasing demand for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, governing bodies promoting the sales of electric vehicles, and benefits associated with engine downsizing, according to Technavio. However, factors such as a decline in prices of lithium-ion batteries may hamper market growth.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The electric vehicle range extender market has been segmented by application into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The market share growth from the passenger car segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA.

, , , and MEA. 67% of the growth is expected to originate from APAC.

of the growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key countries for the electric vehicle range extender market in APAC.

are the key countries for the electric vehicle range extender market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America , Europe , South America , and MEA.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Notes:

The electric vehicle range extender market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The electric vehicle range extender market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

, , , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including AB Volvo, AVL List GmbH, Ballard Power Systems Inc., FEV Group GmbH, Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Plug Power Inc., Tata Motors Ltd., and Tesla Inc.

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market has been segmented by type (AC and DC) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market has been segmented by type (AC and DC) and geography (APAC, , , MEA, and ). Electric Vehicle Battery Current Sensor Market: The electric vehicle battery current sensor market has been segmented by application (HEVs and full EVs) and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 554.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.50 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, AVL List GmbH, Ballard Power Systems Inc., FEV Group GmbH, Magna International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Plug Power Inc., Tata Motors Ltd., and Tesla Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio