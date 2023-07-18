Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market size worth $ 210.23 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 35.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research, a leading market research company, has recently published a comprehensive report on the Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers, challenges, and growth opportunities for the period 2023 to 2030. With a focus on financial statements, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, and key development strategies, the report aims to assist businesses and investors in making well-informed decisions.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 25.42 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 210.23 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market Set to Achieve Remarkable Growth by 2030, as Per Verified Market Research®

The global electric vehicle supply equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years due to the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. The increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation solutions has driven governments and industries to invest heavily in EV infrastructure, thereby fueling the demand for electric vehicle supply equipment.

The growing environmental concerns and increasing awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles have led to a surge in the adoption of EVs across the globe. As a result, the demand for electric vehicle supply equipment, including charging stations and infrastructure, has also witnessed remarkable growth.

Several governments worldwide have introduced favorable policies and incentives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles. These initiatives include tax benefits, subsidies, and grants for setting up EV charging stations, which have positively impacted the electric vehicle supply equipment market.

The continuous efforts to enhance EV charging infrastructure, including the development of fast-charging networks and wireless charging technology, have boosted the confidence of consumers in electric vehicles. This has, in turn, driven the demand for electric vehicle supply equipment market.

The advancement in EVSE technologies, such as smart charging solutions, cloud-based management systems, and mobile apps for seamless charging experiences, has significantly contributed to the growth of the electric vehicle supply equipment market.

The electric vehicle supply equipment market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to rise, the demand for efficient and widespread charging infrastructure will further increase. Moreover, advancements in battery technology, reduction in EV costs, and supportive government policies will create a conducive environment for market growth.

Key Players:

The report highlights the key players operating in the electric vehicle supply equipment market. These companies play a pivotal role in shaping the industry landscape and driving innovation. Some of the prominent players in the market include: Abb Ltd, Tesla, BP Chargemaster, Webasto Group, Chargepoint Holdings Inc., Siemens AG, Delta Electronics Inc., Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation plc, and Leniton Manufacturing Co., Inc,

The report offers detailed financial statements of the key players, providing a comprehensive overview of their financial performance. Additionally, the study includes a product benchmarking analysis that evaluates the key players' products based on various parameters like features, design, performance, and pricing. Furthermore, a SWOT analysis has been conducted for each player, assessing their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

The report analyzes the key development strategies adopted by the leading players to gain a competitive edge in the electric vehicle supply equipment market. These strategies encompass collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, research and development activities, and product innovations.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market into type, application, and Geography.

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, by Type

Level 1



Level 2



Level 3

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, by Application

Commercial Charging System



Residential Charging System

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

