Electric Vehicle Technical Briefing Compares Secrets of Tesla and Other Leading EVs

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all automotive engineers looking for objective technical information about today's leading electric vehicles (EVs). Munro & Associates, world leaders in the Lean Design® methodology, teardown benchmarking and design optimization, is hosting an Electric Vehicle Technical Briefing on Friday, June 21 at its world headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. During the event, the Munro team will present an engineering comparison of four leading EVs: the Tesla Model 3; the BMW i3; the Chevy Bolt; and the Jaguar I-PACE.

The daylong briefing will provide:

An overview of "EV Big 3:" motors; batteries; and electronics;

A technology review with insight into the engineering and designs of some of the other innovative vehicles on the road today;

A tour of Munro's Benchmarking Investigation, Innovation & Implementation Center;

Benchmarking Investigation, Innovation & Implementation Center; The opportunity to participate in an engineering deep dive of today's most advanced EVs and technologies; and

An in-depth view into how participants can analyze products and perform their own re-engineering.

Unlike many "Power Point Conferences," this hands-on briefing offers parts of all three vehicles available on tables and A-frames with knowledgeable Munro engineers providing detailed descriptions and key take-ways from each part of the car. There will also be a hoist review of the Jaguar I-PACE, as a precursor to discussions on the I-PACE electric motor.

The cost is $199 and includes hands-on part access, handouts, lunch and a post-event social hour. For a detailed agenda and registration information, please visit: http://bit.ly/2HJF8dr.

About Munro & Associates

Founded in 1988, Munro & Associates Inc. is a world-class engineering and manufacturing consulting firm based at a 100,000 sq. ft. headquarters and benchmarking center in Auburn Hills, Mich. With offices in Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia, the firm specializes in upfront, predictive methods to increase profitability by improving quality, reliability and value, while reducing total lifecycle costs. Munro's unique Lean Design® methodology enables engineers to build accurate business cases for product design, and manufacturing process optimization. Using Munro's Design Profit® software, teams can create highly accurate predictive models that analyze quality, manufacturability, weight and cost reduction, labor and sustainability metrics.

Munro has re-defined product benchmarking, going beyond typical product teardowns by incorporating its Lean Design®, Quality Report Card®, manufacturing, ergonomic, best-of-best studies and predictive costing into the benchmarking process. Further supporting its clients, Munro also offers training, expertise and consulting in technology transfer, green and sustainable manufacturing, plant layout and other service areas. For more information, visit www.leandesign.com.

SOURCE Munro & Associates