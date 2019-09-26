Electric Vehicle Transmission Market by Transmission Type, Vehicle Type and Transmission System: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market by Transmission Type (Single Speed and Multi Speed), Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Others) and Transmission System (AMT Transmissions, CVT Transmissions, DCT/DHT Transmissions, and AT Transmission): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019â€"2026

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816623/?utm_source=PRN

Transmission is a component that is installed in a vehicle to transfer the mechanical power from the engine for spinning the wheel. Electric vehicles are generally installed with single-speed transmission; however, leading players in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market are launching new multi speed transmission with added features for high performance and efficient energy conversion. Electric vehicle with multi-speed transmission offers better performance than single-speed transmission systems in terms of faster acceleration, top speed, gradeability with driving range, and others.

Electric vehicle (EV) transmission is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to government initiatives to boost the adoption of electric vehicle and need of fuel-efficient vehicles.

The global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market is segment based on transmission type, vehicle type, transmission system, and region. Based on transmission type, the market is bifurcated into single speed and multi speed. Based on vehicle type, it is divided into battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and others. Transmission systems are categorized as AMT transmissions, CVT transmissions, DCT/DHT transmissions, and AT transmission. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the electric vehicle (EV) transmission market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc., AVL List GmbH, BorgWarner Inc, Continental AG, Dana Limited, Eaton, JATCO Ltd., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and others.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global electric vehicle (EV) transmission market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Transmission Type

o Single Speed

o Multi Speed



By Vehicle Type

o Battery Electric Vehicle

o Hybrid electric vehicle

o Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

o Others



By Transmission System

o AMT Transmissions

o CVT Transmissions

o DCT/DHT Transmissions

o AT Transmission



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- UK

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- South Korea

- China

- Japan

- India

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816623/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

