Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2023-2027; Highlights on Global Supply Chain, Covid Analysis and Latest Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global electric vehicle transmission system market size is estimated to grow by USD 24604.48 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.84% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2023-2027

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in the popularity of e-axle systems is a key trend in the market.

The increasing focus on reducing the overall weight of the vehicle has led EV manufacturers to prefer e-axle systems.

EV manufacturers are integrating electric motors with a rigid rear axle in a single streamlined module to improve efficiency.

This system eliminates the need for a propulsion system that relies on the centrally positioned motor and propeller shaft to transfer power to the rear wheels.

E-axle systems not only aid in weight reduction but also free-up space that can be used for the installation of a battery with a longer range.

Electric vehicle transmission system market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Electric vehicle transmission system market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Electric vehicle transmission system market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the type (single-speed transmission and multi-speed transmission), application (battery electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in single-speed transmission segment will be significant during the forecast period. Single-speed transmission systems were predominantly adopted in all EVs. They have a less complex design, which has increased their penetration in EVs.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global electric vehicle transmission system market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric vehicle transmission system market.

APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as government initiatives to go green, increasing stringent carbon emission norms, an increase in the number of EV charging stations, and advances in EV technologies are driving the growth of the regional market.

Electric vehicle transmission system market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing demand for BEVs.

The sales of BEVs has increased significantly over the years. These vehicles account for more than 6% of global EV sales annually.

The demand for BEVs is expected to increase further during the forecast period with advances in EV technologies, improvements in charging infrastructure and improving socioeconomic conditions.

This will act as a driving force for the market as BEVs use all-electric powertrains and related systems and components.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for EVs is a major challenge hindering market growth.

The lack of charging infrastructure has remained a barrier to the adoption of EVs.

Among the totally available publicly accessible chargers, a majority of them are slow chargers.

Also, most fast-charging outlets are located only in urban areas.

The need for regular maintenance of charging outlets is another operational challenge that is reducing the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle transmission system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle transmission system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle transmission system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle transmission system market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle transmission system market vendors

