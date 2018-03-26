Electric Vehicles Battery Market, 2026

DUBLIN, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Electric Vehicles Battery Market: Focus on Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Lithium-ion Battery, and Passenger Car Application - Analysis & Forecast 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global EV Battery Market to Reach $93.94 billion by 2026
This report covers the global electric vehicles market, by region and consequently provides data on the key regions which include North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated the global electric vehicles battery market by value and accounted for a share of 79.5% in 2016. The APAC automotive electric vehicles battery market is majorly dominated by the South Asian countries comprising of some of the biggest automotive producers in the world.
During the forecast period, the electric vehicle battery market for passenger cars is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to the commercial vehicles owing to the factors, such as increasing demand for electric cars, stringent governmental regulations, and high energy density of batteries. The electric vehicle battery market for passenger cars is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2026.
The automotive market in the APAC region is growing rapidly. The development of electric vehicles is gaining attention due to collective efforts from the government and manufacturers to initiate reforms and further enhance technologies which will promote the sale of these vehicles and make them economically efficient for use.
Presently, China is the largest market for EV battery owing to significant demand for EVs coupled with the largest consumer base in the world. Almost all the major manufacturers in China have introduced EVs in their product portfolio, and additional EV offerings from international brands have increased the choices available to consumers. The EV battery market in APAC is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2026.
The automotive industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing industries within the manufacturing sector. Driven largely by innovation and consumer preference, the industry has advanced swiftly over the years owing to the rapid technological changes taking place within the ecosystem. Perhaps one of the most prominent changes in the last decade has been the introduction of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the subsequent growth in its market.
The development of electric vehicles has been a collective effort from governments, authorities, and manufacturers to tackle the deteriorating condition of the environment. Factors, such as rapid urbanization and growing population have led to major global concerns that are hampering the atmosphere and the climatic conditions. Global warming and burgeoning pollution levels are some of the alarming environmental concerns that have encouraged manufacturers to introduce alternate sources of energy to run automobiles. A major part of the success or failure of electric vehicles depends on the technology and performance delivered by the main component of an electric vehicle viz. the electric vehicle battery.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Research Scope & Methodology
1.1 Report Scope
1.2 Electric Vehicles Battery Market Research Methodology
2 Insights from Industry Expert Interviews
3 Overview of EV Ecosystem
3.1 Current & Future Demand of Electric Vehicles
3.1.1 Roadmap of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers
3.2 Electric Vehicles Penetration by Region
3.2.1 North America
3.2.2 Europe
3.2.3 APAC
3.3 Market Leaders
3.3.1 EV Automaker
3.3.2 Country
3.3.3 Battery Manufacturer
3.4 Who Supplies Whom
3.5 Comparative Analysis of Electric Cars
3.6 Government Initiatives
3.7 Charging Stations Analysis
4 The Current EV Battery Story
4.1 Electric Vehicle Manufacturers' Perspective
4.2 Battery Manufacturers' Perspective
4.3 Consumers' Perspective
4.4 Dependence on Secondary Materials
4.5 Supply Chain Analysis
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Life Cycle of Electric Vehicle Battery
5.2 Factors Influencing Adoption- Drivers and Challenges
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Decrease in the Cost of Electric Vehicle Battery Systems
5.2.1.3 Increasing Global Awareness Regarding Climate Change
5.2.2 Market Challenges
5.2.2.1 Depleting Lithium Resources
5.2.2.2 Complexities in the Manufacturing Process
5.3 Impact of EV Battery Technology
6 Advancements in EV Battery Technology
6.1 Patent and Funding Analysis
6.2 Comparative Analysis of Alternate EV Battery Compositions
6.2.1 Lead Acid Battery
6.2.2 Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd) Batteries
6.2.3 Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries
6.2.4 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries
6.2.4.1 Lithium-Cobalt Batteries
6.2.4.2 Lithium-Manganese Batteries
6.2.4.3 Lithium-Phosphate Batteries
7 Cost Scenario Analysis
7.1 Electric Vehicle Battery Cost
7.2 Electric Vehicle Battery Cost Forecast
8 EV Battery Market: The Start-Up Story
8.1 Key Upcoming Start-Ups by Region
8.2 Opportunities Assessed by Start-Ups
9 Competitive Insights
9.1 Key Strategies and Developments
9.2 Strategic Benchmarking
9.3 R&D Analysis
9.4 Market Share Analysis
10 Global EV Battery Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the EV Battery Market
10.2 Global EV Battery Market, by Propulsion Type
10.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicles
10.2.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
11 Global EV Battery Market, by Vehicle Type
11.1 Passenger Vehicles
11.2 Commercial Vehicles
12 Innovation Ecosystem of EV Battery Market, by Region
12.1 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in North America
12.2 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in Europe
12.3 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in Asia-Pacific
13 Company Profiles
- Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)
- BYD Company Ltd.
- GS Yuasa International Ltd.
- General Motors Company
- Johnson Controls International PLC
- LG Chem Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.
- Samsung SDI
- Tesla Inc.
- Volkswagen Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6tmlz/electric_vehicles?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-vehicles-battery-market-2026-300619342.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article