Electric Vehicles Battery Market, 2026

Global EV Battery Market to Reach $93.94 billion by 2026



This report covers the global electric vehicles market, by region and consequently provides data on the key regions which include North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated the global electric vehicles battery market by value and accounted for a share of 79.5% in 2016. The APAC automotive electric vehicles battery market is majorly dominated by the South Asian countries comprising of some of the biggest automotive producers in the world.



During the forecast period, the electric vehicle battery market for passenger cars is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to the commercial vehicles owing to the factors, such as increasing demand for electric cars, stringent governmental regulations, and high energy density of batteries. The electric vehicle battery market for passenger cars is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2026.



The automotive market in the APAC region is growing rapidly. The development of electric vehicles is gaining attention due to collective efforts from the government and manufacturers to initiate reforms and further enhance technologies which will promote the sale of these vehicles and make them economically efficient for use.



Presently, China is the largest market for EV battery owing to significant demand for EVs coupled with the largest consumer base in the world. Almost all the major manufacturers in China have introduced EVs in their product portfolio, and additional EV offerings from international brands have increased the choices available to consumers. The EV battery market in APAC is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2026.

The automotive industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing industries within the manufacturing sector. Driven largely by innovation and consumer preference, the industry has advanced swiftly over the years owing to the rapid technological changes taking place within the ecosystem. Perhaps one of the most prominent changes in the last decade has been the introduction of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the subsequent growth in its market.



The development of electric vehicles has been a collective effort from governments, authorities, and manufacturers to tackle the deteriorating condition of the environment. Factors, such as rapid urbanization and growing population have led to major global concerns that are hampering the atmosphere and the climatic conditions. Global warming and burgeoning pollution levels are some of the alarming environmental concerns that have encouraged manufacturers to introduce alternate sources of energy to run automobiles. A major part of the success or failure of electric vehicles depends on the technology and performance delivered by the main component of an electric vehicle viz. the electric vehicle battery.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Electric Vehicles Battery Market Research Methodology

2 Insights from Industry Expert Interviews

3 Overview of EV Ecosystem

3.1 Current & Future Demand of Electric Vehicles

3.1.1 Roadmap of Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Vehicles Penetration by Region

3.2.1 North America

3.2.2 Europe

3.2.3 APAC

3.3 Market Leaders

3.3.1 EV Automaker

3.3.2 Country

3.3.3 Battery Manufacturer

3.4 Who Supplies Whom

3.5 Comparative Analysis of Electric Cars

3.6 Government Initiatives

3.7 Charging Stations Analysis

4 The Current EV Battery Story

4.1 Electric Vehicle Manufacturers' Perspective

4.2 Battery Manufacturers' Perspective

4.3 Consumers' Perspective

4.4 Dependence on Secondary Materials

4.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Life Cycle of Electric Vehicle Battery

5.2 Factors Influencing Adoption- Drivers and Challenges

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Decrease in the Cost of Electric Vehicle Battery Systems

5.2.1.3 Increasing Global Awareness Regarding Climate Change

5.2.2 Market Challenges

5.2.2.1 Depleting Lithium Resources

5.2.2.2 Complexities in the Manufacturing Process

5.3 Impact of EV Battery Technology

6 Advancements in EV Battery Technology

6.1 Patent and Funding Analysis

6.2 Comparative Analysis of Alternate EV Battery Compositions

6.2.1 Lead Acid Battery

6.2.2 Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd) Batteries

6.2.3 Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

6.2.4 Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Batteries

6.2.4.1 Lithium-Cobalt Batteries

6.2.4.2 Lithium-Manganese Batteries

6.2.4.3 Lithium-Phosphate Batteries

7 Cost Scenario Analysis

7.1 Electric Vehicle Battery Cost

7.2 Electric Vehicle Battery Cost Forecast

8 EV Battery Market: The Start-Up Story

8.1 Key Upcoming Start-Ups by Region

8.2 Opportunities Assessed by Start-Ups

9 Competitive Insights

9.1 Key Strategies and Developments

9.2 Strategic Benchmarking

9.3 R&D Analysis

9.4 Market Share Analysis

10 Global EV Battery Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the EV Battery Market

10.2 Global EV Battery Market, by Propulsion Type

10.2.1 Battery Electric Vehicles

10.2.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

11 Global EV Battery Market, by Vehicle Type

11.1 Passenger Vehicles

11.2 Commercial Vehicles

12 Innovation Ecosystem of EV Battery Market, by Region

12.1 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in North America

12.2 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in Europe

12.3 Technology Development and Adoption Trend in Asia-Pacific

13 Company Profiles



Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)

BYD Company Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

General Motors Company

Johnson Controls International PLC

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.

Samsung SDI

Tesla Inc.

Volkswagen Group

