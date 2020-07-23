Electric Vehicles Keep on Trucking as Penske Deploys Battery Electric Truck with EnerSys

READING, Pa., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing's electric vehicle program continues to roll as the company works with EnerSys to put another battery electric Freightliner eM2 into service.

As the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, EnerSys will use the Freightliner eM2 throughout Southern California to transport product to customers and dealer facilities, answer emergency road calls, and shuttle tools and equipment to job sites.

"In spite of unprecedented times, fleet sustainability and innovation remain a priority for us as we look to the future," said Paul Rosa, senior vice president of procurement and fleet planning at Penske Truck Leasing. "We remain committed to being on the forefront of vehicle electrification for our customers and the industry. Innovative companies like EnerSys are looking to Penske for guidance as they implement their own forward-thinking sustainability goals now and in the future."

In 2018, Penske Truck Leasing and Daimler Trucks North America announced a partnership to test commercial electric trucks from their Freightliner brand in real-world situations and drive future improvements to the technology. The venture is supported by a partnership between Daimler Trucks North America and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) which focuses on improving air quality in large portions of Los Angeles, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the Coachella Valley.

"We are excited to broaden our partnership with Penske and Daimler Trucks NA through this unique initiative as we continue our passion to deliver innovative solutions to optimize essential fleet and supply chain operations," said Mark Matthews, senior vice president specialty global at EnerSys. "This is a deep-learning opportunity to understand through our own use-case the electrification of commercial vehicles, along with the alternative chemistries in these platforms, to continue to advance our ODYSSEY® battery program as a recognized leader in advanced energy storage and delivery capabilities."

The electric truck fleet is supported by a network of heavy-duty electric vehicle charging stations at six Penske Truck Leasing facilities in Southern California. Penske also performs preventive maintenance at these locations.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 327,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

About ENERSYS®

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes reserve power and motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other commercial electric powered vehicles. Reserve power batteries are used in the telecommunication and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions including medical, aerospace and defense systems. EnerSys provides highly integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable and industrial customers. Outdoor equipment enclosure products are utilized in the telecommunication, cable, utility and transportation industries, and by government and defense customers. The company also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers from over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. For more information about EnerSys and its full line of products, systems and support, visit www.enersys.com

