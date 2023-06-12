Electric Vehicles, Renewable Natural Gas Technologies, CNG and Propane Fleets Highlighted at Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow

SAVANNAH, Ga. and AUGUSTA, Ga. and PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. and ALBANY, Ga., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 13th annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow educational series, hosted by PSC Vice Chairman Tim Echols and produced by Event Energy Partners together with Clean Cities Georgia, kicks off June 23rd  with four tour-stops in Savannah, Augusta, Peachtree City, and Albany. The series opens at the Savannah Civic Center on June 23rd , followed by stops in Augusta at the Georgia Cyber Innovation Center on June 27th,  the Rinnai Innovation Center in Peachtree City on June 28th and concluding at HBCU Albany State University, June 29th.

Vehicle display featuring small wheel utility vehicles up to class 8 trucks and off-road will be on display from 8:30-9A at each location.
Roadshow founder and Georgia PSC Vice Chairman Tim Echols has been championing alternative-fuel vehicles since 2011.
Four half-day events designed for fleet operators, local government, industry, MPOs, and other community leaders will feature a showcase of the latest technology Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Electric and Propane vehicles paired with a lunch and learn seminar. This year the series will also highlight federal and utility funding programs for public (EV) charging and the workforce development opportunities emerging from Georgia's booming EV ecosystem. Events are free, but registration is required at www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com.

Georgia-based headline partners, Blue Bird, KIA, Club Car, Georgia Power, and Atlanta Gas Light, are joined by Alliance Autogas, Peterbilt Trucks of Atlanta, MHC Kenworth, Propane Education and Research Council, Chateau Energy Solutions, and the Georgia Department of Transportation to present the latest cutting-edge advancements in commercial vehicles and the transportation industry.

With $5 Billion in federal funding available to school systems, the Blue-Bird EV School bus, the Blue Bird Vision™ Propane bus and the Thomas-Built Jouley™ will be on display. Also showcased: the NEV Club Car™ Cru and LSV Club Car™ Urban, natural gas, propane and electric fleet vehicles from DeKalb County and Old Town Trolley (Savannah), the 2023 KIA EV6 All-Electric Crossover, Peterbilt 220EV medium duty and Kenworth T880 NGV. Chesapeake Utilities and the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia will introduce the benefits of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) projects at landfills, poultry, and dairy farms. Albany State University will feature an additional segment on Smart Agriculture, highlighting the latest in alt-fuel farming technologies.

The Clean Energy Roadshow is the longest running mobile educational series for fleets in Georgia. For more information visit www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com.

