Electric Violin Labs Launches to Bridge Music and Technology for Musicians and Educators

Electric Violin Labs officially launches, offering essential skills for electric violinists, violists, cellists, and music teachers to integrate tech into their classrooms and performances.

NEWBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Violin Labs today announced the official launch of its education and performance platform designed to equip music educators and performing artists with the knowledge, tools, and confidence to teach and perform with electric bowed strings.

Founded by Dr. Jess Ingrassellino, a professional violinist, music educator, technologist, and disabled entrepreneur, the launch comes at a pivotal moment for the string education field. As electric instruments become increasingly visible in schools, contemporary ensembles, and independent performance settings, educators are seeking clearer frameworks for teaching sound and technology alongside traditional musicianship.

"I developed Electric Violin Labs because I was frustrated by the lack of in-depth information about electric violin — from the physics of sound to how to use effects and software for recording and live performance," said Dr. Jess Ingrassellino. "Now, educators and electric string players have access to dedicated resources designed for deep exploration and true technical understanding of these instruments." Curriculum resources, workshops, and membership options are listed at Electric Violin Labs . A free educator package and web-based introductory lessons are also available.

Modernizing String Education for Classrooms and Studios

Electric Violin Labs' programs and resources for schools focus on these core areas:

Foundational instruction in how electric strings work, from instrument type to pickup systems to output, giving educators the technical literacy they need to teach with confidence.

Explore how effects processing, music production, and knowledge of sound enhance student creativity, critical listening, musicianship, and performance skills.

Incorporating electric strings into orchestra, general music, contemporary ensemble, and music education courses.

Demystifying tools and terminology so students, educators, and musicians can make informed choices about instrument and technology purchases for themselves and their students.

Workshops are designed for K–12 schools, higher education institutions, community music programs, and retail music stores, with membership communities and coaching for musicians and educators.

An Educator-Led, Accessibility-Informed Approach

Dr. Ingrassellino holds an EdD and EdM in Music Education & Assessment from Teachers College, Columbia University, an Executive MBA, and an MS in Software Engineering (July 2026). As a founder living with multiple chronic illnesses, she applies an inclusive philosophy to every aspect of Electric Violin Labs: "Accessibility is about removing technical confusion and overwhelm so students and teachers can focus on musicianship, creativity, and growth."

Electric Violin Labs launches to help educators modernize string programs and keep students engaged through advanced levels of performance. Initial offerings include teacher professional development, school labs and student workshops, a membership community for educators and musicians, and free introductory resources for everyone.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Electric Violin Labs was founded by professional educator, performer, and technologist Jess Ingrassellino to bridge classical training, modern sound design, and an accessible approach to music technology in the school, stage, and studio.

SOURCE Electric Violin Labs