Electric Water Heater Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% by 2025 | Technological Innovations in Design & Higher Efficiency to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Electric Water Heater Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric water heater market report covers the following areas:

Electric Water Heater Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Thermo Spa, ATC Electrical and Mechanical Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bandini Scaldabagni SpA, Bradford White Corp., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., and Rinnai Corp. are some of the major market participants. The electric water heater market report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles which include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Electric Water Heater Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The technological innovations in design and higher efficiency, government initiatives promoting energy-efficient water heating solutions, and the increased demand for electric heat pump water heaters will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high operational and installation cost of tankless electric water heaters will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Electric Water Heater Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Storage Electric Water Heater



Tankless Electric Water Heater

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Electric Water Heater Market 2021-2025:

50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for electric water heaters in the region. The increase in infrastructure spending on commercial projects will facilitate the electric water heater market growth in APAC.

The electric water heater market share growth by the storage electric water heater segment will be significant for revenue-generating. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the electric water heater market size.

Electric Water Heater Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric water heater market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric water heater market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric water heater market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric water heater market vendors

Electric Water Heater Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Thermo Spa, ATC Electrical and Mechanical Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bandini Scaldabagni SpA, Bradford White Corp., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., General Electric Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., and Rinnai Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

