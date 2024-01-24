Electric Wheelchairs Market to grow at 11.04% CAGR from 2022 to 2027, 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Increasing early detection of orthopedic and neurologic disorders is a key factor driving growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric wheelchairs market is to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2023 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 11.04% with a year-over-year (YOY) growth rate of 10.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Wheelchairs Market 2023-2027
Increasing early detection of orthopedic and neurologic disorders is a key factor driving growth. Early detection of orthopedic and neurological diseases is vital for effective intervention and improved outcomes. As these conditions become more prevalent globally, the emphasis on early detection serves as the first line of defense, enabling timely and targeted interventions to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

"The growing adoption of front-wheel-electric wheelchairs is a key trend influencing the growth. However, the high cost is a significant challenge that may impede the growth" says a senior analyst of Technavio

Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.04%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.79 billion

The market analysis includes end-user (personal, hospitals, and sports conditioning), product (dry-battery electric wheelchairs and wet-battery electric wheelchairs), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).

  • The growth by the personal segment will be significant during the forecast period. Electric wheelchairs offer enhanced mobility and independence for individuals with severe physical disabilities. Their ease of operation, controlled by a button or joystick, facilitates indoor and outdoor movement. These wheelchairs prioritize comfort with features like comfortable seats, backrests, and customizable settings, ensuring users can tailor the chair to their specific requirements for prolonged comfort.

The electric wheelchair market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

  • ComfyGO Inc.
  • GF Health Products Inc.
  • Hoveround Corp.
  • Invacare Corp.
  • Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.
  • Karman Healthcare Inc.
  • LEVO AG
  • Matsunaga Manufactory Co. Ltd.
  • Medical Depot Inc.
  • Medical Device Depot Inc.
  • MEYRA GROUP
  • Mr. Wheelchair cc
  • Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA
  • Permobil AB
  • Pride Mobility Products Corp.
  • Roma Medical
  • Silverline meditech Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sunrise Medical LLC
  • United Seating and Mobility LLC
  • WHILL Inc.

ComfyGO Inc. - The company offers different types of electric wheelchairs, Mobility scooters, and spare parts.

Key Technologies

Electric wheelchairs, also known as power wheelchairs, are advanced mobility aids equipped with the latest battery technology and wheelchair motors. They are a crucial part of rehabilitation equipment and assistive technology in healthcare, offering portable options and a range of wheelchair accessories. Smart wheelchairs with joystick controls and customizable features are part of modern medical equipment, reflecting trends in the wheelchair market. These disability aids also cater to elderly mobility solutions, prioritizing wheelchair safety and considering insurance coverage and regulatory compliance. Medical supply companies drive wheelchair design innovation, focusing on ergonomic seating and remote-controlled wheelchair functionalities.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by  End-user

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential areas and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

