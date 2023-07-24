Electric Wheelchairs Market to grow by USD 1,797.53 million from 2022 to 2027|ComfyGO Inc., GF Health Products Inc., Hoveround Corp., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric wheelchairs market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,797.53 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 11.04%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including ComfyGO Inc., GF Health Products Inc., Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., LEVO AG, Matsunaga Manufactory Co. Ltd., Medical Depot Inc., Medical Device Depot Inc., MEYRA GROUP, Mr. Wheelchair cc, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Roma Medical, Silverline meditech Pvt. Ltd., Sunrise Medical LLC, United Seating and Mobility LLC, and WHILL Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Wheelchairs Market 2023-2027

Electric wheelchairs Market Insights -

Segments: End-user (Personal, Hospitals, and Sports conditioning), Product (Dry-battery electric wheelchairs and Wet-battery electric wheelchairs), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

Electric wheelchairs market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Electric Wheelchairs Market Driver

The increasing prevalence of orthopedic and neurologic disorders is a major factor notably driving the electric wheelchairs market growth. The global demand for electric wheelchairs is on the rise due to the increasing prevalence of orthopaedic and neurological diseases worldwide. Conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, knee problems, and post-fracture recovery necessitate the use of mobility devices such as power wheelchairs. The market is also driven by factors such as medical emergencies, short-term and long-term disabilities, and the growing number of surgical procedures. Elderly individuals are particularly affected by orthopaedic ailments like osteoarthritis and fractures, which often lead to increased reliance on family members or caregivers and create a higher demand for electric wheelchairs. To cater to specific needs, companies are developing specialized products such as bariatric or heavy-duty electric wheelchairs for obese patients with orthopaedic diseases. Additionally, accessories like attachable round ball knobs are being introduced to facilitate easier control for individuals with severe arthritis. As the incidence of orthopaedic and neurological disorders continues to rise, the demand for mobility aids, including electric wheelchairs, is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Significant Electric Wheelchairs Market Trends

The growing adoption of front-wheel-electric wheelchairs is an emerging trend supporting the market growth. The market is witnessing a growing adoption of front-wheel electric wheelchairs, which is expected to fuel market growth. Front-wheel electric wheelchairs offer several advantages over rear-wheel and mid-wheel drive models, particularly in navigating obstacles and uneven surfaces. The placement of the drive wheels at the front and the battery at the rear improves weight distribution and overall chair stability. With the front wheels in contact with the ground, more force is distributed across all four tires, resulting in enhanced traction and performance on soft terrain or uneven surfaces like grass or gravel roads. Furthermore, the absence of front wheels allows for easier positioning of the user's feet, bringing them closer to the body. Numerous companies in the market provide front-wheel power wheelchairs, contributing to the increasing adoption of these models and driving the market growth during g the forecast period.

Major Electric Wheelchairs Market Challenge

The high cost of electric wheelchairs is a significant challenge hindering market growth. The high cost of electric wheelchairs is a significant barrier for many users, leading them to opt for alternative mobility devices like manual wheelchairs, medical walkers, or rollators. Furthermore, limited government reimbursement policies in developed and developing countries further restrict the adoption of power wheelchairs, thereby impeding market growth. Electric wheelchairs have an average price range of USD 1,350 to USD 1,700 for basic models, including essential components such as seats, handles, armrests, footrests, motors, tires, electrical circuits, and batteries. Customized options, such as neck braces, additional batteries, and hoists for easy transfer, can increase the price from USD 15,000 to USD 25,000. The replacement cost of electric wheelchair batteries ranges from USD 70 to USD 450, depending on the wheelchair type. These high costs may push individuals to seek more affordable alternatives like manual wheelchairs or crutches. Consequently, the high price of electric wheelchairs is expected to limit their adoption among middle-class users and pose a challenge to market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Electric Wheelchairs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric wheelchairs market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the electric wheelchairs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the electric wheelchairs market across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric wheelchairs market vendors

The wheelchair market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,527.89 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (manual wheelchair and powered wheelchair), end-user (personal, hospitals, and sports conditioning), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Enhanced post-treatment services are notably driving the wheelchair market growth.

The automatic stair climbing wheelchair market is projected to grow by USD 619.69 million with a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the market segmentation by modified type (manual and powered) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Increased demand for stairlifts due to the rising aging population is one of the key drivers supporting the market's growth.

Electric Wheelchairs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.04% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,797.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.81 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ComfyGO Inc., GF Health Products Inc., Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., LEVO AG, Matsunaga Manufactory Co. Ltd., Medical Depot Inc., Medical Device Depot Inc., MEYRA GROUP, Mr. Wheelchair cc, Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Roma Medical, Silverline meditech Pvt. Ltd., Sunrise Medical LLC, United Seating and Mobility LLC, and WHILL Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric wheelchairs market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global electric wheelchairs market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Personal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Personal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Personal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Personal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Personal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Sports conditioning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Sports conditioning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sports conditioning - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Sports conditioning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Sports conditioning - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Dry-battery electric wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Dry-battery electric wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Dry-battery electric wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Dry-battery electric wheelchairs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Dry-battery electric wheelchairs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Wet-battery electric wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Wet-battery electric wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Wet-battery electric wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Wet-battery electric wheelchairs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Wet-battery electric wheelchairs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ComfyGO Inc.

Exhibit 111: ComfyGO Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: ComfyGO Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: ComfyGO Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 GF Health Products Inc.

Exhibit 114: GF Health Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: GF Health Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: GF Health Products Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Hoveround Corp.

Exhibit 117: Hoveround Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Hoveround Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Hoveround Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Invacare Corp.

Exhibit 120: Invacare Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Invacare Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Invacare Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Invacare Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Invacare Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 125: Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 LEVO AG

Exhibit 128: LEVO AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 129: LEVO AG - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 130: LEVO AG - Key offerings

12.9 Matsunaga Manufactory Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Matsunaga Manufactory Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Matsunaga Manufactory Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Matsunaga Manufactory Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Medical Depot Inc.

Exhibit 134: Medical Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Medical Depot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Medical Depot Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Medical Device Depot Inc.

Exhibit 137: Medical Device Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Medical Device Depot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Medical Device Depot Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 MEYRA GROUP

Exhibit 140: MEYRA GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 141: MEYRA GROUP - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: MEYRA GROUP - Key offerings

12.13 Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 143: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 144: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

12.14 Permobil AB

Exhibit 146: Permobil AB - Overview



Exhibit 147: Permobil AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Permobil AB - Key offerings

12.15 Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Exhibit 149: Pride Mobility Products Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Pride Mobility Products Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Pride Mobility Products Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Roma Medical

Exhibit 152: Roma Medical - Overview



Exhibit 153: Roma Medical - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Roma Medical - Key offerings

12.17 Sunrise Medical LLC

Exhibit 155: Sunrise Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 156: Sunrise Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Sunrise Medical LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

