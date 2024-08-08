Electric Winch Market size is set to grow by USD 1.99 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for winches in light commercial vehicles (lCVs) boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric winch market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.99 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for winches in light commercial vehicles (lCVs) is driving market growth, with a trend towards advancement in electric winch systems. However, complexity in handling electric winches poses a challenge. Key market players include Bhagirath Heavy Transmission, COMEUP INDUSTRIES INC., Dowell Crane Co. Ltd, EIVA SAFEX AS, Harken Inc., Henan Crane Co. Ltd, India Industrial Stores, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Knubb Action GbR, LKQ Corp., Mennens Belgium N.V., Mile Marker Industries, Powertek Equipment Co., RAM Winch and Hoist, Ramsey Winch, Taiwan Winch Industrial Co. Ltd., Thern Inc., W.W. Grainger Inc., Westin Automotive Inc., and WINCHMAX Ltd.

Electric Winch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1996.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Bhagirath Heavy Transmission, COMEUP INDUSTRIES INC., Dowell Crane Co. Ltd, EIVA SAFEX AS, Harken Inc., Henan Crane Co. Ltd, India Industrial Stores, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Knubb Action GbR, LKQ Corp., Mennens Belgium N.V., Mile Marker Industries, Powertek Equipment Co., RAM Winch and Hoist, Ramsey Winch, Taiwan Winch Industrial Co. Ltd., Thern Inc., W.W. Grainger Inc., Westin Automotive Inc., and WINCHMAX Ltd

Market Driver

The electric winch market has experienced significant advancements in design, production materials, and operational mechanisms. Currently, market players provide high-performance electric winch systems for heavy-duty applications. These winches are now fully electronically operated, featuring powerful electric motors that function based on the principle of opposing currents. Advanced electric winch systems include high-configuration gears, similar to an automotive gear train, ensuring effective performance in towing applications. These winches incorporate elliptical or planetary gear trains, with successively smaller gear trains, and operate on a DC power supply of 24V, suitable for heavy-load conditions. These high-performance electric winch systems offer enhanced durability, faster line speed, and increased water-wading capacity. Consequently, the evolution of electric winches is expected to positively impact the global market during the forecast period.

The Electric Winch Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing urban population and construction projects requiring the lifting of heavy items. Urbanization leads to an increase in demand for winches in various sectors like automotive supply chain, automotive segment, ports, marine, mining, oil and gas, and shipping. Accidents and injuries during manual lifting operations have fueled the need for electric winches. The automotive industry uses light duty winches, while heavy duty winches are popular in construction, marine, mining, and oil and gas industries. The renewable energy industry and agriculture activities also utilize electric winches. Hydraulic winches, wireless remote control, synthetic ropes, and smart technology are recent trends. Winches are used for towing operations, lifting steel beams and precast concrete, and in moviemaking. Motors and carbon emissions are key considerations in the market. Electric winches are increasingly being used in off-road vehicles and are essential for various industries, making them a must-have in today's business landscape.

Market Challenges

The Electric Winch Market encompasses various industries such as construction, marine, mining, oil and gas, automotive, shipping, and off-road vehicles. Challenges in these sectors include the need for heavy-duty winches to handle large loads and towing operations. Hydraulic winches and wireless remote control are popular solutions for managing carbon emissions and improving ergonomics. Synthetic ropes and steel cables offer physical and mechanical advantages over traditional ropes. Motors, smart technology, and gears are essential components. Manual winches remain in use for specific applications, but electric winches offer power advantages and reduce the need for manual labor. Industries like shipping, oil fields, and military operations require high bearing capacity winches. Electric winches are used in automobile production and transportation sector for towing trailers and mounting on ATVs and SUVs. Power failures can be addressed with battery-operated electric winches. LNG and petroleum sectors, including shale gas and tight oil sources, rely on electric winches for drilling operations. Electronic devices and load sensors enhance safety and efficiency.

Segment Overview

This electric winch market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Single reel

1.2 Double reel

1.3 Line shaft winches Product Type 2.1 Heavy duty winch

2.2 Light duty winch Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Single reel- Single reel electric winches are popular in the market due to their versatility and wide application in various industries. These winches feature a single drum support and are available in capacities ranging from 1.5 to 3 tons. The power capacity is standard at 12 volts and 24 volts, with maximum line speeds of 12 and 13 meters per minute, respectively. The frame and drum are typically made of 6061-T6 hard coat-anodized aluminum. The single drum design allows the rope to leave the drum at any angle, providing an efficient working length even with a short drum. The large diameter drum ensures a strong drum-to-cable ratio, making it ideal for lifting vehicles or heavy equipment. The demand for single reel electric winches is on the rise due to increased infrastructure development and construction of high-rises worldwide. In addition, the growth of the global retail industry is increasing warehouse loading and unloading of products, boosting demand in the warehousing sector. Furthermore, the mining industry's need to lift heavy materials, especially during deeper underground mining and increasing payloads, is driving demand for specialized single reel electric winches. Emerging economies with growing small-scale mining operations are also expected to contribute significantly to market growth. As a result, the adoption of single reel electric winches is projected to increase, fueling the growth of the single reel segment in the global electric winch market.

Research Analysis

The Electric Winch Market encompasses various industries such as construction, marine, mining, oil and gas, automotive, shipping, and off-road vehicles. These winches are essential for lifting heavy loads, including steel beams and precast concrete in construction projects, and moving heavy items in mining and oil and gas operations. Electric winches offer physical and mechanical advantages over manual labor, reducing the need for manual effort and increasing efficiency. Hydraulic winches and electric winches are popular types in the market, with hydraulic winches providing high power and force, while electric winches offer the benefits of lower carbon emissions and easier integration with electronic devices. The load capacity of electric winches ranges from a few hundred kilograms to several tonnes. The market is driven by the increasing demand for urban infrastructure development, heavy construction projects, and the need for safety and efficiency in industries such as automotive supply chain and shipping. Urban population growth and the rise of e-commerce are also contributing factors. Accidents and injuries in manual labor-intensive industries are a significant concern, making electric winches an attractive alternative. Electric winches are used in various applications, including moving heavy vehicles, lifting steel beams, and loading and unloading ships. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and the need for efficient and eco-friendly solutions in various industries. The integration of electric winches with advanced technology and automation is also a key trend in the market.

Market Research Overview

The Electric Winch Market encompasses various industries such as construction, marine, mining, oil and gas, automotive, shipping, and more. In the construction industry, electric winches are used for lifting heavy loads during construction projects, reducing the need for manual labor and increasing efficiency. In the marine industry, electric winches are utilized for towing operations, anchoring ships, and handling mooring ropes. In the mining sector, they are essential for lifting and moving heavy items in oil fields and rig counts, enhancing productivity and safety. Electric winches come in various types, including hydraulic winches, off-road vehicles winches, and lightweight portable winches. They are equipped with smart technology, wireless remote control, and synthetic ropes or steel cables, providing physical and mechanical advantages over manual winches. The market is driven by the demand for heavy loads handling in various sectors, including the shipping industry, automotive supply chain, and military operations. Carbon emissions are a concern in the market, and manufacturers are focusing on developing eco-friendly electric winches. The market also includes various applications, such as ATV mounts, Liquefied Natural Gas, and automobile production, among others. The transportation sector, including sports utility vehicles and all-terrain vehicles, also utilizes electric winches for towing operations. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing urban population, the need for efficient and safe lifting solutions, and the expanding renewable energy industry.

