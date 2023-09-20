Electrical and Electronics Sector Fuels Growth in the Global Iridium Market, Asia Pacific Leads the Way

News provided by

Research and Markets

20 Sep, 2023, 17:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iridium Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to achieve an estimated $2.0 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The future of the global iridium market appears promising, with significant growth opportunities in catalysts, chemical manufacturing, electrical and electronic applications, and jewelry manufacturing. 

Key drivers for this market include the increasing demand for satellite-based communication services, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the rising usage of iridium in spark plug connections due to its high melting point and low reactivity.

In-Depth Market Analysis

A comprehensive report, comprising over 150 pages, has been meticulously developed to assist businesses in making informed decisions.

Iridium Market Segmentation

The study provides a detailed forecast for the global iridium market, covering various segments:

Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]

  • Mineral Source
  • Recycling Source

Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]

  • Catalyst
  • Chemical Manufacturing
  • Electrical and Electronics
  • Jewelry
  • Others

Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

Key Players in the Iridium Market

The report highlights major players in the iridium market. These companies compete based on product quality and focus on expanding manufacturing facilities, investing in research and development, developing infrastructure, and leveraging integration opportunities across the value chain. Some of the iridium companies profiled in this report include:

  • Anglo American
  • Russian Platinum
  • Norilsk Nickel
  • Umicore
  • Impala

Iridium Market Insights

The electrical and electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of iridium for electrode coatings in the chlor-alkali process and catalysts, leading to high demand from the electronics industry.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth over the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for satellite-based communication services and the growing trend of IoT technology in the region.

Key Features of the Iridium Market Report

  • Market size estimates
  • Trend and forecast analysis
  • Segmentation analysis
  • Regional breakdown
  • Growth opportunities analysis
  • Strategic analysis, including M&A and competitive landscape
  • Competitive intensity analysis based on Porter's Five Forces model

Key Questions Answered by the Report

The report answers important questions about the iridium market, including:

  • Promising growth opportunities in various segments and regions
  • Segments expected to grow rapidly and why
  • Regions poised for faster growth and why
  • Key factors influencing market dynamics and challenges
  • Emerging trends and their drivers
  • Changing customer demands
  • Notable market developments and leading companies
  • Competitive threats and risks
  • M&A activity and its impact on the industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6i1oth

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

North America Dental Cosmetic Procedures Outlook to 2030: Comprehensive Analysis of Teeth Whitening Systems Procedures and Prophylaxis Angles & Cups Procedures

India's Used Car Market on the Rise: New Report Decodes the Boom

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.