Electrical bushing market size to grow by USD 666.59 million between 2022 and 2027; Increasing investment in renewable energy sources identified as primary trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrical bushing market size is forecast to increase by USD 666.59 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Increasing investment in renewable energy sources is identified as one of the major trends in the market. Growing concerns over greenhouse gas emissions have increased investments in renewable energy sources. Many countries are moving toward the adoption of renewable energies such as wind and solar to meet their carbon emission goals and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. In addition, the growing global demand for energy and increasing R&D investments in renewable energy will also foster market growth over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrical Bushing Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global electrical bushing market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have a considerable market presence because of their wide selection of iconic products. They concentrate more on innovation and technical improvements in order to maintain their competitiveness in the market. International vendors are expanding their customer base by improving their product lines and expanding their geographic reach. Similarly, prominent vendors are increasing their focus on the development of eco-friendly transformers. All these factors are expected to intensify the competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., ALMACENES CORONA SAS, Alutronic Kuhlkorper GmbH and Co. KG., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elliott Industries Inc., General Electric Co., GIPRO GmbH, HSP Hochspannungsgerate GmbH, Megger Ltd., Nanjing Rainbow Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, Preis GmbH, Radiant Enterprises, Toshiba Corp., Webster Wilkinson Ltd., Weidmann Holding AG, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, and Siemens AG.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (oil-impregnated paper (OIP), resin-impregnated paper (RIP), and others), application (transformer, switchgear, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market will observe significant growth in the oil-impregnated paper (OIP) segment during the forecast period. OIP bushings are widely used in high-voltage power applications. The segment is driven by recent advancements in power system components and the development of lighter and sleeker OIP bushings.

By geography, APAC will account for 31% of the market growth during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and the growth in the industrial sector are driving the growth of the electrical bushing market in APAC. The expansion of T&D networks to improve the existing infrastructure is another major factor driving the growth of the regional market.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electrical bushing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electrical bushing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electrical bushing industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electrical bushing market vendors

Electrical Bushing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 666.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALMACENES CORONA SAS, Alutronic Kuhlkorper GmbH and Co. KG. , Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Elliott Industries Inc., General Electric Co., GIPRO GmbH, HSP Hochspannungsgerate GmbH, Megger Ltd., Nanjing Rainbow Electric Co., Ltd., Nexans SA, Preis GmbH, Radiant Enterprises, Toshiba Corp., Webster Wilkinson Ltd., Weidmann Holding AG, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Report

