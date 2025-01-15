Electrical Bushings Market worth $4.77 billion by 2029 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Electrical Bushings Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 3.67 billion in 2024 to USD 4.77 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the global Electrical Bushings Market is attributed to several factors. The principal factor includes the expansion of the infrastructure for power generation and distribution, which has been primarily driven by an increased global demand for electricity. The Asian Pacific region and Africa have become significant sites for rapid urbanization and industrialization. The need for reliable electrical components to complement such development explains the growth rate. The increasing demand for renewable energy generation, wind, and solar power has further increased the demand for electrical bushings, particularly grid integration. Stringent regulation and standards on the reliability and safety of power transmission networks in Europe and North America further support market growth. Advancements in materials, for instance, epoxy-resin and silicone rubber bushings, are improving the performance and life of electrical bushings and thus increasing their application in both traditional and renewable energy systems. The need to replace aging power infrastructure in developed economies, as well as to modernize and upgrade the grid, also increases demand for new and replacement electrical bushings in order to maintain system efficiency and reliability.

Glass segment, by insulation material

The Glass subsegment under the "By Insulation Material" segment has a third-largest market share of the global Electrical Bushings Market because of its superior properties that include excellent electrical insulation, high mechanical strength, and high resistance to environmental factors such as temperature fluctuations and humidity. Electrical bushings with glass insulation are highly durable and provide long-term performance, which is essential in power transmission and distribution applications. This makes them a good choice for utilities and industries that need reliable cost-effective solutions for high voltage applications. Moreover, the material offers relatively low costs when compared with porcelain and silicone rubber among other materials. In some areas, this factor may work in favor of using glass since it is less costly as a material. Glass bushings are also compatible with various environmental conditions, thus suitable for indoor and outdoor installations, especially in the industrial and utility sectors. Continued infrastructure development, especially in emerging markets, supports the demand for glass-insulated bushings, thus maintaining its leading market position.

Other Applications segment, by Application

The "Other Applications" subsegment in the "By Application" market segment has the third-highest market share in the world Electrical Bushings Market. These applications are essential to a circuit breaker, generators, reactors, and wall applications because they need the robust insulation solutions for high voltage, as well as industrial settings for safe and efficient working conditions of electrical systems. Circuit breakers and reactors require bushings that can handle extreme electrical stresses, whereas generators depend on bushings for smooth energy transfer and integrity of insulation. Wall applications are also an essential interface between indoor and outdoor systems, thereby increasing the requirement for high-performance bushings. Consistent investment in energy infrastructure, grid modernization, and industrial automation around the world is driving the growth of this segment. These factors collectively underpin the significance of "Other Applications" in the market, supporting its substantial share.

North America is expected to be the third largest region during the forecast period.

North America occupies the third position in terms of global market share in electrical bushings, mainly attributed to strong power infrastructure in the region, high investments for grid modernization, and high demand for advanced insulation technologies within the industrial, commercial, and utility sectors. A high concern for renewable energy integration into the grid and transmission and distribution network up-gradation makes this region highly focus on acquiring high-performance electrical bushings. Besides, high presence of market leaders and R&D activities and support from the government through encouraging energy efficiency adds up to this market. In addition to that, continuous investment in the smart grid and high voltage, North America remains one of the significant contributors to the growth in the global electrical bushing market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Trench Group (Germany), General Electric Company (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Eaton (Ireland), which are taking advantage of their technological leadership, high R&D activities, and wide global reach to maintain a competitive edge in the global Electrical Bushings Market. ABB is working on innovation and product customizations through its digital solutions and strong portfolio in high-voltage applications. Siemens has been very strong through smart grid technologies and advanced materials used in the insulation; they can maintain maximum reliability and efficiency. Trench Group relies on specialized expertise to build high-performance bushings in highly demanding applications. General Electric has utilized its global manufacturing footprint and its focus on energy transition initiatives to create an eco-friendly solution that has high durability. Schneider Electric is quite strong in energy management and sustainability. Its products are designed to enhance system efficiency. Eaton differs itself through modular designs and cost-effective solutions, as per customer needs. All these players use the strategy of partnerships, acquisitions, regional expansions, and investments in sustainability to drive growth and further strengthen their positions in this emerging market.

ABB is the leading provider in the electrical bushings market, with its comprehensive portfolio of innovative and reliable products designed for high-voltage applications. Its product lines are customized for meeting the power transformer, switchgear, and other types of grid infrastructure demands through the use of oil-impregnated paper (OIP) and resin-impregnated paper (RIP) bushings. One example of such commitment is found in its development of environment-friendly bushing solutions as well as incorporating monitoring systems in order to enhance operational efficiency and decrease maintenance costs. ABB leverages its global footprint and serves key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific to make its products meet local standards of regulatory requirements and increase the demand for renewable energy integration. The company's stress on R&D and partnerships with utilities is a testament to its role as a grid modernization market innovator.

Siemens is a global leader in the electrical bushings market, based on its expertise in advanced engineering and sustainable energy solutions. The company offers a range of high-performance bushings, such as gas-insulated and resin-impregnated synthetic bushings, which are an integral part of transformers, switchgear, and other critical grid components. Siemens focuses on delivering products that enhance grid reliability, support renewable energy integration, and comply with stringent environmental regulations. The company is focusing a lot on innovation, investing much in R&D for the development of digital monitoring and diagnostic capabilities for bushings to ensure optimal performance and predictive maintenance. With an extensive global network, Siemens is in a position to reach various markets, especially in Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America, thereby reinforcing its leadership in supporting grid modernization and energy transition initiatives.

General Electric Company (GE) is one of the main companies in the global market for electrical bushings, offering a range of high-performance bushing solutions tailored for high-performance applications in both the energy and industrial sectors. GE offers electrical bushings through its GE Vernova entity. GE's OIP and RIP bushings have been specifically designed to meet the modern power system's demand for greater reliability, longer life, and increased environmental compliance. GE leverages its expertise in digital technology to support advanced diagnostics and monitoring of its products, which will keep up with the emerging trend toward smart grids and sustainable energy systems. Through investments in R&D and a global footprint in manufacturing, GE is helping utilities, industrial clients, and renewable energy projects around the world, from North America and Europe to Asia Pacific, build the modern, resilient power infrastructure.

