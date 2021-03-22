ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR magazine and NECA Launch "Line Contractor" Magazine

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association and ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR magazine have launched "Line Contractor," the magazine for outside electrical construction. This new quarterly publication is tailored for the outside line and is available in print alongside ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR, as part of the ECMag app, or online at ecmag.com.

This new magazine was designed specifically for the needs and interests of the line contractor, focusing on such topics as safety, the latest projects and markets, industry news, products and much more. The first issue, published March 2021, features articles on working in extreme weather conditions, the American Line Builders Apprenticeship and Training Center, tree care and line interference, HVDC transmission, and more. It also includes a project profile and spotlights products from many industry-leading companies.

"Both within NECA membership and throughout the industry, outside line contractors need unique, specialized resources to remain productive, do the job safely, and ultimately grow their business," said David Long, NECA CEO. "By creating this publication, we hope to connect this group like never before and ensure they are getting the best possible information to help prosper in these evolving times."

"The outside line has long been an important piece of our audience, and we knew there would be an appetite for content tailored specifically for this unique group of contractors and lineworkers," said Andrea Klee, publisher of ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR magazine. "We pride ourselves on being the leading information resource for the electrical construction industry, and I'm excited that we are now bringing this expertise directly to those working in outside electrical construction."

The next issues of "Line Contractor" will be published in June, September and December 2021. The inaugural March issue is available now in print, at ecmag.com or on the ECMag app, available for download on Apple and Google Play.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Washington, D.C., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

ABOUT ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR MAGAZINE

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR is a monthly print and online magazine that serves the field of electrical construction and is published by the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). With 80,000-plus subscribers, the magazine's audience includes electrical contractor firm owners, engineers, estimators, purchasing agents, project managers, supervisors, journeymen and apprentice electricians and others. The brand also publishes the quarterly magazines "Safety Leader" and "Line Contractor." Go to ecmag.com for more information.

