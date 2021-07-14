Electrical Contractors' No. 1 Convention and Trade Show Returns In-Person This October

NECA 2021 Nashville will also feature a hybrid virtual option, making every education session available to all registrants not able to travel to Nashville. Those attending the convention in-person will also have access to this on-demand content for 30 days following the convention. Early registration discounts are available through August 31.

"All of us at NECA are tremendously excited to be reuniting the industry as we return to our in-person Convention and Trade Show, while also leveraging technology to ensure the show is accessible to those who cannot be there physically," said NECA CEO David Long. "NECA 2021 Nashville is set to be a pivotal event for our association and our industry, connecting attendees with the products, speakers, education, and networking that they have come to expect from our events and meetings, all while continuing to push electrical construction to the next level."

Engaging Speakers and Networking

Attendees will be able to hear directly from such world-renowned speakers as former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, country music star John Rich, and star of ABC's "Shark Tank" Daymond John. The event will also feature a massive opening reception on Broadway—the heart of Nashville—starring the Milwaukee Tool Shed Band. Finally, the convention closes on October 12 with the All-Star Jam, featuring Don Felder of the Eagles, Steve Augeri of Journey, and Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry.

Apprentices Take the Spotlight

Apprentices, training directors and instructors are invited to attend NECA Apprentice Appreciation Day. We have planned a special program for apprentices working at all levels of electrical construction. Following the program, all participants will visit the NECA Show for free.

Industry-Leading Education and Exhibitors

Each year, NECA offers top-notch education offerings featuring dynamic speakers and instructors from across the globe, including preconvention workshops, convention education and trade show education. On the trade show floor, experience the hundreds of exhibitors who make the NECA Show the premier event for power, light, energy and communication technology.

A Hybrid Event

We are excited to offer new virtual and hybrid options for NECA 2021 Nashville, making all of this year's Convention available in a hybrid format so attendees can get the best of Nashville live and in-person.

Visit necaconvention.org for complete details on NECA 2021 Nashville, including a schedule, and details on registration.

