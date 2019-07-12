Electrical Digital Twin Market worth $1,642 million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Electrical Digital Twin Market by Twin Type (Gas & Steam Power Plant, Wind Farm, Digital Grid, Hydropower Plant, and Der), Application, Deployment (Cloud/Hosted and On-Premises), End-user, Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Electrical Digital Twin Market is projected to reach USD 1,642 million by 2024 from an estimated USD 804 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.4%. This growth can be attributed to the improved accuracy and efficiency in power sector operations, streamlined integration of renewable energy technologies, and reduced unplanned downtime and maintenance cost.

The asset performance management is expected to hold the largest share of the Electrical Digital Twin Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The asset performance management segment is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period. This is mainly because the power utilities are constantly focusing on asset management to continuously monitor asset health, increase grid reliability, and help in maintenance optimization. With the help of digital twining, the power utilities can map physical assets to a digital platform that helps in creating a single source of data for all power generation or renewable assets.

The cloud segment is expected to be the fastest growing Electrical Digital Twin Market, by deployment, during the forecast period.

The cloud segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the multiple benefits of cloud software installation such as easy accessibility, no upfront cost associated (instead regular payments are made which are an operating expense), maintenance of software or the hardware it resides on by cloud service providers, quick deployment, and lower energy consumption cost. All these factors are likely to increase the demand for cloud services in the Electrical Digital Twin Market during the forecast period.

North America: The leading Electrical Digital Twin Market.

In this report, the Electrical Digital Twin Market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the global Electrical Digital Twin Market during the forecast period. In recent years, the development of software and automation solutions deployed across the power generation utilities have created a positive impact on the growth of digital twins. Moreover, the increased research & development (R&D) activities in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective technologies for power utilities are the factors driving the market in this region.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Electrical Digital Twin Market. Some of the key players are Siemens (Germany), GE (US), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US), and AVEVA (UK). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Electrical Digital Twin Market.

