Electrical Discharge Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 1.53 bn | Technavio

Key Market Participants Analysis

Beaumont Machine: The company is involved in offering EDM systems such as FH series EDM machines that include FH 30, FH 40, FH50/60 with different specifications.

The company is involved in offering EDM systems such as FH series EDM machines that include FH 30, FH 40, FH50/60 with different specifications. Belmont Equipment and Technologies: The company is involved in offering EDM Machines that include EDM Drills, EDM Sinkers such as Astec Series EDM Drills, SY Series EDM Drills, and many more.

The company is involved in offering EDM Machines that include EDM Drills, EDM Sinkers such as Astec Series EDM Drills, SY Series EDM Drills, and many more. Ching Hung Machinery and Electric Industrial Co. Ltd.: The company is involved in offering wire cut EDMs such as AW3X, AW3L, RQ6040L, and many more.

Electrical Discharge Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Machine Shop



Aerospace And Defense



Medical



Automotive



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Based on segmentation by end-user, the machine shop segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The segment is expected to be driven by growth in industrial production globally.

Based on segmentation by geography, APAC is expected to account for 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China being the key country. Market growth in the region will be driven by low-cost manufacturing and shipbuilding hubs in APAC.

Drivers and Challenges

The electrical discharge machine market is driven by rise in automation, increased demand for superior-quality products and CNC machines, and increased demand for mechanical engineering products. However, factors such as slowdown in the Chinese economy may hamper market growth.

Electrical Discharge Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beaumont Machine, Belmont Equipment and Technologies, Ching Hung Machinery and Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., Georg Fischer Ltd., Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Novick Digital Equipment Co. Ltd., ONA Electroerosion SA, Sodick Inc., and Yihawjet Enterprises Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

