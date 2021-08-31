Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025 | Business Overview, Industry Size and Share, Opportunities, Impact of Drivers, Key Vendors, Products, Applications | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 31, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the electrical equipment market in India, operating under the electrical components & equipment industry. The report estimates the electrical equipment market in India to register an incremental growth of USD 33.74 billion, at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
An increase in the number of residential and commercial building projects has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, threats from cyberattacks in the power generation industry might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electrical Equipment Market in India is segmented as below:
Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the cables segment. Similarly, by application, the transmission and distribution segment registered maximum growth in 2020. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
- Product
- Cables
- Switchgears
- Boilers
- Transformers
- Other Products
- Application
- Transmission And Distribution
- Generation
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electrical equipment market in India report covers the following areas:
- Electrical Equipment Market in India Size
- Electrical Equipment Market in India Trends
- Electrical Equipment Market in India Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth in cross-border electricity trading as one of the prime reasons driving the electrical equipment Market growth in India during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electrical equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electrical equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electrical equipment market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electrical equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Switchgears - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Boilers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transformers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transmission lines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Transmission and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
- EMCO Ltd.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Toshiba Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
