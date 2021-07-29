Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025 | Increase in Number of Residential and Commercial Building Projects to Boost Growth | Technavio
Jul 29, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the electrical equipment market in India and it is poised to grow by $ 33.74 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the number of residential and commercial building projects will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from cyberattacks in the power generation industry will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electrical Equipment Market in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Cables
- Switchgears
- Boilers
- Transformers
- Other Products
- Application
- Transmission And Distribution
- Generation
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electrical equipment market in India report covers the following areas:
- Electrical Equipment Market in India size
- Electrical Equipment Market in India trends
- Electrical Equipment Market in India industry analysis
This study identifies growth in cross-border electricity trading as one of the prime reasons driving the electrical equipment market growth during the next few years.
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Electrical Equipment Market in India, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., EMCO Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TD Power Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Electrical Equipment Market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the electrical equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electrical equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electrical equipment market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electrical equipment market vendors
