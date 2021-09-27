Electrical Equipment Market in India 2021-2025: Business Overview, Industry Size, and Share, Opportunities, Impact of Drivers, Key Vendors, Products, Applications | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Sep 27, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrical Equipment Market in India by Application and Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the Electrical Equipment Market in India between 2021 and 2025 is USD 33.74 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
An increase in the number of residential and commercial building projects is identified as the key driver for the Electrical Equipment Market in India. However, the threat from cyberattacks in the power generation industry may hamper the market.
The Electrical Equipment Market is segmented by product (cables, switchgear, boilers, transformers, and other products) and application (transmission and distribution, and generation). The growth in cross-border electricity trading will significantly influence the electrical equipment market in India growth in this region.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
- EMCO Ltd.
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd
