Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market witnesses Emergence of ABB Ltd. and Eaton Corporation Plc as Key Market Contributors|Technavio

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

ABB Ltd.

The company offers different types of electrical explosion-proof equipment such as hazardous area lighting UL, hazardous area cable glands, and others. The company's key business segments include electrification, industrial automation, motion, robotics and discrete automation, and corporate and others.

Eaton Corporation Plc

The company offers electrical explosion-proof equipment under the brand name EJB Explosionproof Enclosures. They operate in key business segments including electrical products, electrical systems and services, hydraulics, aerospace, vehicle, and Emobility.

Emerson Electric Co.

The company offers electrical explosion-proof equipment for enclosures and junction boxes. They operate in key business segments including automation solutions, commercial and residential solutions.

Electrical Explosion Proof Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electrical explosion proof equipment market is segmented as below:

Application

Industrial



Non-industrial

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The electrical explosion-proof equipment market is driven by increasing demand for safety in industrial operations. In addition, other factors such as preventing loss of work hours due to potential hazards, and emerging safety regulations for explosion proofing of electrical equipment are expected to trigger the electrical explosion proof equipment market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 11.13% during the forecast period.

