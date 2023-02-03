Electrical protective equipment market: Growth opportunities led by Ansell Ltd, Broner Inc, Burlington Safety Laboratory Inc - Technavio

Feb 03, 2023, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrical protective equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 829.48 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.92%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3517.24 million. The market's growth will be driven by the increasing demand for power, the rising need to determine the ATPV of equipment, and growing stringent regulatory standards, Download the sample report
The market is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, construction, automotive, oil and gas, and others), and product (PC, HAPM, HEFPM, and FLP).
- Manufacturing: The manufacturing segment registered a growth of USD 1,161.04 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The use of personal protective equipment, specifically hand protection, is increasing in the manufacturing sector due to potential hazards such as skin absorption of harmful substances, chemical or thermal burns, abrasions, electrical dangers, bruises, cuts, fractures, punctures, and amputations. This will drive the demand for hand protection. Additionally, rising awareness of workers' well-being and the increasing number of occupational accidents in the manufacturing sector will further propel the market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Broner Inc., Burlington Safety Laboratory Inc., CATU SAS, Cintas Corp., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Apparel, ProGARM Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc, Radians Inc., Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Sofamel SL, Steel Grip Inc., US Rubber Supply Co., and W.W. Grainger Inc.
Key benefits for Industry players & stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
What are the key data covered in this electrical protective equipment market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electrical protective equipment market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the electrical protective equipment market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the electrical protective equipment market across North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the electrical protective equipment market vendors
|
Electrical Protective Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
182
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 829.48 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.35
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 45%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Broner Inc., Burlington Safety Laboratory Inc., CATU SAS, Cintas Corp., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Apparel, ProGARM Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc, Radians Inc., Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Sofamel SL, Steel Grip Inc., US Rubber Supply Co., and W.W. Grainger Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global electrical protective equipment market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global electrical protective equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 PC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on PC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on PC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on PC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on PC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 HAPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on HAPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on HAPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on HAPM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on HAPM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 HEFPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on HEFPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on HEFPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on HEFPM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on HEFPM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 FLP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on FLP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on FLP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on FLP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on FLP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 126: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 128: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Ansell Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: Ansell Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Ansell Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 135: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 CATU SAS
- Exhibit 137: CATU SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 138: CATU SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: CATU SAS - Key offerings
- 12.6 Cintas Corp.
- Exhibit 140: Cintas Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Cintas Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Cintas Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Cintas Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Delta Plus Group
- Exhibit 144: Delta Plus Group - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Delta Plus Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: Delta Plus Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Delta Plus Group - Segment focus
- 12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 148: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 151: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 153: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 156: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Lakeland Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 158: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.11 MSA Safety Inc.
- Exhibit 162: MSA Safety Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: MSA Safety Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: MSA Safety Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: MSA Safety Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 National Safety Apparel
- Exhibit 166: National Safety Apparel - Overview
- Exhibit 167: National Safety Apparel - Product / Service
- Exhibit 168: National Safety Apparel - Key offerings
- 12.13 ProGARM Ltd.
- Exhibit 169: ProGARM Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 170: ProGARM Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 171: ProGARM Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Protective Industrial Products Inc
- Exhibit 172: Protective Industrial Products Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Protective Industrial Products Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 174: Protective Industrial Products Inc - Key offerings
- 12.15 Radians Inc.
- Exhibit 175: Radians Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 176: Radians Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 177: Radians Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 178: Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 179: Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 180: Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 W.W. Grainger Inc.
- Exhibit 181: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 182: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 183: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 184: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 188: Research methodology
- Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 190: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations
