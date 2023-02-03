Electrical protective equipment market: Growth opportunities led by Ansell Ltd, Broner Inc, Burlington Safety Laboratory Inc - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrical protective equipment market size is forecast to increase by USD 829.48 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.92%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3517.24 million. The market's growth will be driven by the increasing demand for power, the rising need to determine the ATPV of equipment, and growing stringent regulatory standards, Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrical Protective Equipment Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, construction, automotive, oil and gas, and others), and product (PC, HAPM, HEFPM, and FLP).

Segmentation by End-user (manufacturing, construction, automotive, oil and gas, and others),

Manufacturing: The manufacturing segment registered a growth of USD 1,161.04 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The use of personal protective equipment, specifically hand protection, is increasing in the manufacturing sector due to potential hazards such as skin absorption of harmful substances, chemical or thermal burns, abrasions, electrical dangers, bruises, cuts, fractures, punctures, and amputations. This will drive the demand for hand protection. Additionally, rising awareness of workers' well-being and the increasing number of occupational accidents in the manufacturing sector will further propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Broner Inc., Burlington Safety Laboratory Inc., CATU SAS, Cintas Corp., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Apparel, ProGARM Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc, Radians Inc., Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Sofamel SL, Steel Grip Inc., US Rubber Supply Co., and W.W. Grainger Inc.

Key benefits for Industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this electrical protective equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electrical protective equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electrical protective equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electrical protective equipment market across North America , APAC, Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , the and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the electrical protective equipment market vendors

Electrical Protective Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 829.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Broner Inc., Burlington Safety Laboratory Inc., CATU SAS, Cintas Corp., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., MSA Safety Inc., National Safety Apparel, ProGARM Ltd., Protective Industrial Products Inc, Radians Inc., Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd., Sofamel SL, Steel Grip Inc., US Rubber Supply Co., and W.W. Grainger Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electrical protective equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global electrical protective equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 PC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on PC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on PC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on PC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on PC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 HAPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on HAPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on HAPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on HAPM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on HAPM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 HEFPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on HEFPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on HEFPM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on HEFPM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on HEFPM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 FLP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on FLP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on FLP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on FLP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on FLP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 75: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 76: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 77: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 79: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 121: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 122: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 123: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 124: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 125: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 126: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 127: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 128: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 129: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 130: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 131: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Ansell Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Ansell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Ansell Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 CATU SAS

Exhibit 137: CATU SAS - Overview



Exhibit 138: CATU SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: CATU SAS - Key offerings

12.6 Cintas Corp.

Exhibit 140: Cintas Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Cintas Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Cintas Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Cintas Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Delta Plus Group

Exhibit 144: Delta Plus Group - Overview



Exhibit 145: Delta Plus Group - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Delta Plus Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Delta Plus Group - Segment focus

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 148: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 153: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Lakeland Industries Inc.

Exhibit 158: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 MSA Safety Inc.

Exhibit 162: MSA Safety Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: MSA Safety Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: MSA Safety Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: MSA Safety Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 National Safety Apparel

Exhibit 166: National Safety Apparel - Overview



Exhibit 167: National Safety Apparel - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: National Safety Apparel - Key offerings

12.13 ProGARM Ltd.

Exhibit 169: ProGARM Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: ProGARM Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: ProGARM Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Protective Industrial Products Inc

Exhibit 172: Protective Industrial Products Inc - Overview



Exhibit 173: Protective Industrial Products Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: Protective Industrial Products Inc - Key offerings

12.15 Radians Inc.

Exhibit 175: Radians Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Radians Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Radians Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 178: Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 W.W. Grainger Inc.

Exhibit 181: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 182: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 183: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: W.W. Grainger Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 185: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 186: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 187: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 188: Research methodology



Exhibit 189: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 190: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 191: List of abbreviations

