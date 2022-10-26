Electrical Steel Market to Surpass a Revenue of US$ 70.5 Bn by Year 2032 end Due to Ever-rising Demand for Electric Motors Across the Globe | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand in the US Electrical Steel Market is predicted to expand at a roughly 5% CAGR. China would account for more than 52% of the East Asian market by 2032. By end use, the energy segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrical steel market is expected to grow at an opulent rate of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032. The global electrical steel market is anticipated to reach a total worth of around US$ 37.5 Billion in 2022 with an estimated valuation to surpass around US$ 70.5 Billion by 2032.

While non-grain-oriented electrical steel is likely to occupy a dominant market share. The grain-oriented electrical steel demand is predicted to surge at a robust pace with year-on-year growth at 5.7% CAGR in 2022.

The global growth of the electrical steel market is attributed to the surge in power generating and transmission projects. The demand for electrical steel has witnessed a robust surge and a variety of applications within the end-use industries.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-883

According to historic estimations, in 2021, total revenue in the electrical steel market's energy sector witnessed exponential growth. According to the estimations by FMI, demand increased by 6% between 2021 and 2022, allowing electrical steel markets to rise by more than 5% year on year in 2022.

Initiatives to improve power distribution centers in emerging countries are prominent reasons to fuel the demand for electrical steel. Leading steel manufacturers are working on increasing their production and distribution capacity in a variety of regions. Several corporations are rapidly engaging with regional producers to strengthen their industrial research operations. The automotive industry is one of the vital end-use sectors responsible for the surge in demand for electrical steel.

Key Takeaways

One of the crucial reasons driving market expansion is attributed to the surging demand for electric motors across several residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Electrical steel is most commonly utilized throughout the production of motors which come with higher magnetic flux and torque, as well as power generators with improved electromagnetic characteristics and low carbon dioxide emissions.

In addition to that, the rise in hybrid and electric vehicles is propelling market expansion. Electric steel is a prominent element utilized in-vehicle components to reduce weight while simultaneously improving aesthetics and safety. Attributing to this, demand for the electrical steel market has seen a reasonable surge for long-distance power transmission and infrastructure construction operations with low energy losses is also contributing to market expansion.

Several other growth-inducing elements incorporate product developments such as the invention of non-grain-oriented electrical steel with homogenous magnetic characteristics. It identified widespread applications in rotating machinery, electric motors, commercial power generators, and consumer electronics. Numerous other factors are anticipated to expand the market including a reasonable increase in the energy and power industries combined with the implementation of favorable government policies supporting sustainable development.

Moreover, the global electric vehicle market is on the rise which is anticipated to stimulate demand for EV materials. China is expected to bolster the growth of the electrical steel market as it is emerging as a highly profitable market for electrical steel manufacturing and export. This is due to increased demand from the country's industrial and automotive sectors, as well as the adoption of new technologies and increased production capacity.

Competitive Landscape

Dominant market players in the electrical steel market are pursuing strategic alliances and partnerships with multiple other manufacturers in order to enhance their product manufacturing capacity in order to meet the increasing demand of a rising customer pool.

Get more Information on this Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electrical-steel-market

Who are the Leading Players in the Electrical Steel Update Market?

Companies in the electrical steel market are pursuing strategic alliances and partnerships with other manufacturers in order to enhance their product manufacturing capacity in order to meet the increasing demand of a rising customer pool.

For example, in May 2021 , JFE Steel Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with JSW Steel Limited (JSW) to perform a feasibility study to develop a grain oriented electrical steel sheet production and sales joint-venture firm in India .

More Insights into the Electrical Steel Market

In 2021, North America dominated the electrical steel market as it accounts for around 8.0% of the worldwide market. The region is expected to surge due to the growing emphasis on power generation and EV production has elevated the urgency for electric motors and charging stations, which is boosting the market for electrical steel.

As per Future Market Insights estimations, the East Asian market will continue to prevail in its dominance over the global electrical steel market over the projection period. According to the analysis, China would account for more than 52% of the East Asian market by 2032.

Key Segments Covered in the Electrical Steel Update Industry Analysis

Electrical Steel Market by Product Type:

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

Fully-Processed



Semi-Processed

Electrical Steel Market by Application:

Inductors

Motors

1 HP – 100 HP



101 HP – 200 HP



201 HP – 500 HP



501 HP – 1000 HP



Above 1000 HP

Transformers

Transmission



Portable



Distribution

Electrical Steel Market by End Use:

Automobile

Manufacturing

Energy

Household Appliance

Others (Construction, Fabrication)

Electrical Steel Market by Region:

North America Electrical Steel Update Market

Latin America Electrical Steel Update Market

Europe Electrical Steel Update Market

East Asia Electrical Steel Update Market

South Asia & Pacific Electrical Steel Update Market

& Pacific Electrical Steel Update Market Middle East & Africa Electrical Steel Update Market

Ask for Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-883

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

To Continue TOC…

Future Market Insights Most Trending Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Electrical Steel Coatings Market Size: The overall sales of electrical steel coatings are slated to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a market valuation of US$ 488.3 Mn by 2032.

Carbon Steel Market Demand: Future Market Insights (FMI) has anticipated the demand of carbon steel to witness a year over year growth of 2.7% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 833,683.7 Mn by the end of 2022. The global business is projected to witness a growth rate of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2022 and 2030.

Stainless Steel Market Share: The global stainless steel market is projected to have a moderate-paced CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 119.80 billion in 2022.

Medium Carbon Steel Market Growth: Medium carbon steel which contains 0.3% to 0.65% of carbon is finding essential applications in a number of end use industries including railway, construction, oil, and automotive industries owing to its properties of enhanced ductility, density, and heat treatment capabilities.

Optical Coating Market Analysis: FMI estimates the global Optical Coating market to reach a value of US$ 9,718.5 Mn by the year 2022. Sales prospects of Optical Coatings are expected to expand at CAGR of 8.8% and top a valuation of US$ 22,598.7 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights