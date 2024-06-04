ElectricalLicenseRenewal.com Advises on Important New Changes for Every Michigan Electrician; The Mandatory License Renewal Deadline to Keep Working Has Been Adjusted

The newest electrical code has been adopted and the Michigan Electrical Board has extended the renewal deadline for ALL licensees.

LANSING, Mich., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The more than 21,000 Michigan electricians who must renew their licenses have a new 'Must Renew By Date.' Traditionally the date has been December 31st after a code adoption, but this time things are different.

What is going on?

Article 100 Definitions. Short Circuit. Leaving a tool in the wrong place and energizing the equipment can create a short circuit. Code Change Summary: A new definition of the term "Short Circuit" has been added to Article 100.

Typically, MI would always adopt a code on a specific date in the past, and they always built their continuing education requirements around those hard adoption dates but now a lot of states have been slow on the adoption process, partially because of the pandemic and other factors, which kicks the can down the road for renewal deadlines if they hinge upon an adoption date.

So, this newly adopted 2023 NEC® code throws the renewal deadline off from the norm of first of the year adoption like most of the states do. Michigan now instead has a slightly staggered hard renewal deadline because of this. The current code cycle is based on the 2023 National Electrical Code (NEC®), which was adopted by Michigan effective March 12, 2024.

CONCLUSION : THE HARD ELECTRICAL LICENSE RENEWAL DEADLINE HAS SHIFTED FROM DECEMBER 31st 2024, TO MARCH 11, 2025.

So, what does that mean for electricians?

