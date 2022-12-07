Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in electrically conductive adhesives market to 2027 by end use (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, biosciences, and others), filler material (silver filler based adhesives, copper filler based adhesives, carbon filler based adhesives, and others), resin (epoxy based adhesives, silicone based adhesives, acrylic based adhesives, polyurethane based adhesives, and others), product type (isotropic conductive adhesives, and anisotropic conductive adhesives), form (paste adhesives and film adhesives), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)







Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the electrically conductive adhesives market looks promising with opportunities in the industries of consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and bioscience. The global electrically conductive adhesives market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in the PCBs and semiconductors and replacement of soldering with conductive adhesives due to environmental and health concerns.



Emerging Trends in the Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the electrically conductive adhesives industry, include development of new silicon-based electrically conductive adhesives for automotive sensor and development of flexible electrically conductive adhesives for flexible displays and PCBs.



Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global electrically conductive adhesive market by end use industry, filler material, resin, product type, form, and region as follows:



Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market byEnd Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Automotive

â€¢ Consumer Electronics

â€¢ Aerospace and Defense

â€¢ Bioscience

â€¢ Others



Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market byFiller Material [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Silver Filler Based Adhesives

â€¢ Copper Filler Based Adhesives

â€¢ Carbon Filler Based Adhesives

â€¢ Others



Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market byResin [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Epoxy Based Adhesives

â€¢ Silicone Based Adhesives

â€¢ Acrylic Based Adhesives

â€¢ Polyurethane Based Adhesives

â€¢ Others



Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market by Product Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Isotropic Conductive Adhesives

â€¢ Anisotropic Conductive Adhesives



Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market by Form [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Paste Adhesives

â€¢ Film Adhesives



Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ North America

â€¢ US

â€¢ Canada

â€¢ Mexico

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Germany

â€¢ The United Kingdom

â€¢ France

â€¢ Russia

â€¢ Asia Pacific

â€¢ China

â€¢ Japan

â€¢ India

â€¢ South Korea

â€¢ The Rest of the World

â€¢ Brazil

â€¢ Argentina

List of Electrically Conductive Adhesive Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies electrically conductive adhesive companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the electrically conductive adhesive companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ Henkel AG & Co.

â€¢ The 3M Company

â€¢ H.

B. Fuller Company

â€¢ Master Bond Inc.

â€¢ Panacol-Elosol Gmbh

Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market Insight

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing miniaturization of electronic devices and growing production of electronic components

â€¢ Silver filled electrically conductive adhesives will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its beneficial features: silver filled electrically conductive adhesives offer high conductivity and are easily formed and fabricated into the ideal shape.

â€¢ Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for consumer electronic products in China and India.

Features of Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates:Electrically conductive adhesive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis:Market size by end use industry, filler material, resin, product type, and form.

â€¢ Regional Analysis:Electrically conductive adhesive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, filler material, resin, product type, form, and regions for the electrically conductive adhesive market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the electrically conductive adhesive market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the electrically conductive adhesive market size?

Answer:The global electrically conductive adhesive market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for electrically conductive adhesive market?

Answer:The electrically conductive adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the electrically conductive adhesive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in the PCBs and semiconductors and replacement of soldering with conductive adhesives due to environmental and health concerns.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for electrically conductive adhesive?

Answer:Consumer electronics is the major end use industries for electrically conductive adhesive .

Q5. What are the emerging trends in electrically conductive adhesive market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the electrically conductive adhesives industry, include development of new silicon-based electrically conductive adhesives for automotive sensor and development of flexible electrically conductive adhesives for flexible displays and PCBs.

Q6. Who are the key electrically conductive adhesive companies?



Answer:Some of the key electrically conductive adhesive companies are as follows:

â€¢ Henkel AG & Co.

â€¢ The 3M Company

â€¢ H.

B. Fuller Company

â€¢ Master Bond Inc.

â€¢ Panacol-Elosol Gmbh

Q7.

Which electrically conductive adhesive product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that silver filled electrically conductive adhesives will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its beneficial features: silver filled electrically conductive adhesives offer high conductivity and are easily formed and fabricated into the ideal shape.

Q8: In electrically conductive adhesive market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global electrically conductive adhesive market by end use (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, biosciences, and others), filler material (silver filler based adhesives, copper filler based adhesives, carbon filler based adhesives, and others), resin (epoxy based adhesives, silicone based adhesives, acrylic based adhesives, polyurethane based adhesives, and others), product type (isotropic conductive adhesives, and anisotropic conductive adhesives), form (paste adhesives and film adhesives), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



