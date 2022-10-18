Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Size to Grow by USD 5.78 Bn by 2026, Increased Focus On R&D to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrically Conductive Coatings Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 5.78 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the growth drivers, the latest trends, the vendor landscape, product launches, and regional growth opportunities. Download the Full Report Here

Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increased focus on R&D. Significant advancements have been witnessed in the global electrically conductive coatings market in recent years. For instance, in May 2021, PPG Industries, Inc. announced plans to invest $13 million in its Jiading facility in China, together with eight new powder coating production lines and an expanded powder coatings technology. The investment is expected to increase the plant capacity by more than 8,000 metric tons per year. Thus, the increasing R&D expenditure resulting in the launch of innovative products by vendors in the global electrically conductive coatings market is indicative of the tremendous scope for growth and further improvement of the market during the forecast period.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies Abrisa Technologies, Altana AG, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Carclo Plc, Creative Materials Inc., Dymax Corp., First Graphene Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Holland Shielding Systems BV, Indium Corp, MG Chemicals Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PPG Industries Inc., PTFE Applied Coatings, RS Coatings, Sika AG, Akzo Nobel NV, and The Sherwin Williams Co. as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The Electrically Conductive Coatings Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Consumer Electronics Industry



Automotive Industry



Aerospace And Defense Industry



Others

The electrically conductive coatings market share growth in the consumer electronics industry segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for electrically conductive coatings is mainly driven by the growing use of consumer electronics.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the electrically conductive coatings market in APAC. The growing production of automobiles and related components in the region will facilitate the electrically conductive coatings market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electrically conductive coatings market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electrically conductive coatings market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electrically Conductive Coatings Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist electrically conductive coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electrically conductive coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electrically conductive coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electrically conductive coatings market vendors

Electrically Conductive Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abrisa Technologies, Altana AG, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Carclo Plc, Creative Materials Inc., Dymax Corp., First Graphene Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Holland Shielding Systems BV, Indium Corp, MG Chemicals Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., PPG Industries Inc., PTFE Applied Coatings, RS Coatings, Sika AG, Akzo Nobel NV, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

in crude oil prices: The volatility of crude oil prices is one of the key challenges in the global commodity chemicals market. The volatility of crude oil prices impacts the pricing strategies and margins of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, oilfield cleaners, polymers, as well as plastic additives. The margins of the commodity chemicals are inherently dependent on the global prices of crude oil, which is one of the key raw materials. Any volatility in the prices of crude oil causes uncertainty in end-use markets and eventually influences the margins of all the key stakeholders, including the vendors in the global commodity chemicals market. These fluctuations adversely affect the profitability, cost of sales, and the ability of vendors to effectively address the demands of consumers.

