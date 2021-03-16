Electricity DSO Profiles Report 2021 - Size & Growth of the Distribution Network, Electricity Sales & Customer Base, Trends in Operational Performance & Financial Performance, Forecast and Projections

DUBLIN, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electricity DSO Profiles Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides detailed profiles of around 250 distribution system operators (DSOs) or distribution utilities operating in 74 countries in six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. There is also a profile for each of the 74 countries.

The report has seven distinct sections:

Part 1 provides the executive summary of the report.

provides the executive summary of the report. Part 2 of the report discusses the key trends in the global electricity distribution sector. It analyses the past growth in electricity sales and network, evaluates the operational and financial performance of DSOs, examines past and future trends in capital expenditure, and highlights the major initiatives and key focus areas of leading DSOs.

of the report discusses the key trends in the global electricity distribution sector. It analyses the past growth in electricity sales and network, evaluates the operational and financial performance of DSOs, examines past and future trends in capital expenditure, and highlights the major initiatives and key focus areas of leading DSOs. Part 3 of the report compares the growth in distribution line length, electricity sales and customer base of leading DSOs from 2014 to 2019.

of the report compares the growth in distribution line length, electricity sales and customer base of leading DSOs from 2014 to 2019. Part 4 of the report compares the operational and financial performance of leading DSOs. The performance of DSOs has been compared on parameters such as distribution losses, SAIFI, SAIDI, revenue from distribution sales and net profit.

of the report compares the operational and financial performance of leading DSOs. The performance of DSOs has been compared on parameters such as distribution losses, SAIFI, SAIDI, revenue from distribution sales and net profit. Part 5 of the report analyses the past and future capital expenditure programmes of leading DSOs.

of the report analyses the past and future capital expenditure programmes of leading DSOs. Part 6 of the report comprises of detailed profiles of leading 250 DSOs across the globe. These DSOs own and operate a major share in the distribution market (in terms of electricity sales) in their respective countries. The section also comprises country profiles of 74 countries - two in North America , 14 in Latin America , 17 in Asia , 24 in Europe , six in the Middle East and 11 in Africa .

of the report comprises of detailed profiles of leading 250 DSOs across the globe. These DSOs own and operate a major share in the distribution market (in terms of electricity sales) in their respective countries. The section also comprises country profiles of 74 countries - two in , 14 in , 17 in , 24 in , six in the and 11 in . Part 7 comprises the sources, methodology and a list of abbreviations.

Each DSO profile comprises of the following information and data:

Size and growth of the distribution network (2014-19)

Growth in electricity sales and customer base (2014-19)

Trends in operational performance (2014-19)

Distribution losses



SAIFI/SAIDI indices

Trends in financial performance (2014-19)

Revenues from electricity distribution



Net profit/net income from electricity distribution



Capex/investment in the distribution network

Forecast and projections

Network plans and targets



Expected capex/investment trends



Major focus areas

Each country profile provides:

A snapshot of recent growth trends in the electricity sector

An overview of the institutional and regulatory structure and key players

Data on the expected growth in future consumption

Key Topics Covered

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: KEY GLOBAL TRENDS

2.1 Growth in electricity sales

2.2 Growth in network

2.3 Trends in operational performance

2.4 Trends in financial performance

2.5 Trends in capital expenditure

2.6 Key initiatives and focus areas

2.7 Trends in future consumption/sales

PART 3: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: NETWORK SIZE AND SALES

3.1 Growth in the distribution network, 2014-19

3.2 Growth in electricity sales, 2014-19

3.3 Growth in the customer base, 2014-19

PART 4: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

4.1 Operational performance

4.2 Financial performance

PART 5: INTER-DSO COMPARISON: PAST AND FUTURE CAPEX

5.1 Trend in capital expenditure, 2014-19

5.2 Expected trends in capex/investment

PART 6: DSO AND COUNTRY PROFILES

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Canada

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

BC Hydro

ENMAX Power Corporation

Fortis Alberta

Hydro One

Hydro- Quebec

Manitoba Hydro

NB Power Corporation

Nova Scotia Power Incorporated (NSPI)

SaskPower

6.1.2 USA

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Alabama Power Company

Ameren Illinois Company

Ameren Missouri (Union Electric Company)

Appalachian Power Company

Arizona Public Service Company

Baltimore Gas & Electric Company

City of San Antonio (CPS Energy)

(CPS Energy) Commonwealth Edison Company

Consolidated Edison Company NY

Consumers Energy Company

Dominion Energy South Carolina, LLC

DTE Electric Company

Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC

Duke Energy Florida, LLC

Duke Energy Indiana, LLC

Duke Energy Ohio Inc

Duke Energy Progress - (NC)

Entergy Arkansas LLC

Entergy Louisiana LLC

Entergy Texas Inc.

Florida Power & Light Company

& Light Company Georgia Power Company

Indiana Michigan Power Company

Kentucky Utilities Company

Los Angeles Department of Water & Power

MidAmerican Energy Company

Nevada Power Company

Northern Indiana Pub Service Company

Northern States Power Company - Minnesota

Ohio Power Company

Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company

Pacific Gas & Electric Company

PacifiCorp

PECO Energy Company

Portland General Electric Company

Public Service Co of Colorado

Public Service Co of Oklahoma

Public Service Elec & Gas Company

Puget Sound Energy Inc

San Diego Gas & Electric Company

Southern California Edison Company

Tampa Electric Company

Virginia Electric & Power Company

Wisconsin Electric Power Company (We Energies)

6.2 Latin America

6.2.1 Argentina

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (Edenor SA)

Empresa Distribuidora Sur Sociedad Anonima (Edesur)

Empresa Provincial de la Energia de Santa Fe (EPE SF)

(EPE SF) Empresa Provincial de Energia de Cordoba (EPEC)

6.2.2 Bolivia

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Cooperativa Rural de Electrificacion RL (A.Integrada)

6.2.3 Brazil

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Cemig Distribuicao SA (CEMIG-D)

Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia (COELBA)

Companhia Energetica de Pernambuco (CELPE)

Companhia Energetica do Ceara (Enel Distribuicao Ceara)

Companhia Paulista de Forca E Luz (CPFL-PAULISTA)

Copel Distribuicao SA (COPEL-DIS)

Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELETROPAULO)

6.2.4 Chile

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

CGE Distribucion S.A. (CGE DISTRIBUCION)

Enel Distribucion Chile S.A.

6.2.5 Colombia

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

CODENSA

Electricaribe

Empresas Publicas de Medellin (EPM)

6.2.6 Costa Rica

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Compania Nacional de Fuerza y Luz (CNFL)

Instituto Costaricense de Electricidad (ICE)

6.2.7 Dominican Republic

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Edesur Dominicana, S.A. (EDESur)

Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Este, S.A. (EDEEste)

Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Norte S.A. (EDENorte)

6.2.8 Ecuador

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

CNEL-Guayaquil

6.2.9 Guatemala

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Empresa Electrica de Guatemala , S.A (EEGSA)

6.2.10 Honduras

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Empresa Nacional de Energia Electrica (ENEE)

6.2.11 Mexico

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE)

6.2.12 Panama

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Empresa de Distribucion Electrica Metro-Oeste, SA (EDEMET S A)

ELEKTRA NORESTE, S. A. (ENSA)

6.2.13 Peru

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Enel Distribucion Peru

Luz del Sur

6.2.14 Uruguay

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Administracion Nacional de Usinas y Trasmisiones Electricas (UTE)

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Australia

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Ausgrid

AusNet (D)

Endeavour Energy

Energex

Ergon Energy

Essential Energy

Powercor Australia

SA Power Networks

United Energy

Western Power

6.3.2 Bangladesh

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Bangladesh Power Distribution Board (BPDB)

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO)

Rural Electrification Board of Bangladesh (BREB)

6.3.3 Cambodia

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

Electricite Du Cambodge (EDC)

6.3.4 China

Country Profile

DSO Profiles

China Southern Power Grid (CSG)

State Grid of China Corporation (SGCC)

6.3.5 India

Country Profile

Uruguay

DSO Profiles

Andhra Pradesh Distribution Company Limited (APDCL)

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company (APEPDCL)

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL)

Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (AVNNL)

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM)

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL)

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL)

Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL)

Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL)

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MP Madhya)

Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd (MP Paschim)

Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Ltd (MP Poorv)

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL)

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL)

Northern Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL)

Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL)

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)

Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL)

Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL)

Southern Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL)

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO)

Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL)

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfuqc3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

