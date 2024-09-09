Electricity Industry and Climate Policy Expert Peter Fox-Penner Rejoins The Brattle Group as Principal

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Dr. Peter Fox-Penner to its Washington, DC office as a Principal focusing on the firm's Electricity clients. Dr. Fox-Penner, who previously worked at Brattle from 1996 to 2015 and served as a Chairman of its Board of Directors, specializes in electricity industry policy and strategy, climate energy policies, and impact measurement.

Dr. Fox-Penner has over four decades of experience spanning consulting, academia, and government roles. He has served as a senior official in the US Department of Energy as well as the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy; the founding Director of Boston University's Institute for Sustainable Energy, a multidisciplinary center focused on sustainable energy system research and policy analysis; and the Chief Impact Officer of a clean energy investment platform.

As a consultant, Dr. Fox-Penner has advised US and international energy companies, grid operators, and government agencies on electric policy, regulatory, and environmental issues. He has testified in over 100 proceedings – including in front of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), federal and state courts, and state public service commissions – on energy-related matters. Numerous authorities, including the Supreme Court, have cited his research. At Brattle, he will focus on critical issues in the electricity industry, climate policy, and sustainable finance.

"We are delighted to welcome Peter back to Brattle, where he has long been a mentor to many of our energy consultants over the years," said Torben Voetmann, Brattle President & Principal. "With an unparalleled level of industry knowledge and a long resume of wide-ranging experience, Peter will be a tremendous asset to our energy industry and climate policy clients."

Dr. Fox-Penner was a Principal at Brattle for nearly two decades before joining the staff of Boston University's Questrom School of Business in 2016. During his first tenure at the firm, he helped found the firm's Washington, DC office and served in several leadership roles, including as Chairman of the Board of Directors and as the DC Office Director. Dr. Fox-Penner continued to serve as an Academic Advisor working with Brattle while teaching courses as a Professor of Practice in the Energy and Environmental Sustainability concentration program at BU Questrom.

"I am thrilled to be returning to a full-time consulting role at Brattle," said Dr. Fox-Penner. "I've spent much of my career here and was honored to help shepherd the firm's growth into a preeminent leader in energy and climate consulting. It is an exciting and vitally important period for energy and climate policy right now. I look forward to again collaborating with my many longtime colleagues within and beyond the firm on the challenges and opportunities we face in these areas."

A frequent speaker on energy topics, Dr. Fox-Penner is also the author of numerous published articles and books covering sustainable finance; energy and climate policy; and electric power strategy, regulation, and governance. He has served on the boards and advisory boards for several nonprofit and for-profit entities – including Lighting Retrofit, Inc. (now Envocore), the Solar Foundation, and Environment 2004 – and he currently serves on the Global Leadership Council of the World Resources Institute, as Chairman; Impact for Energy Impact Partners; and on the steering committees of the Venture Climate Alliance and Project Frame.

