Electricity Prices for Most Ohio Customers Will Double in June; Customers Are Strongly Urged to Shop for a Better Deal From Retail Energy Suppliers

A leading energy consulting company, Energy Professionals, opens an energy rate hotline to help commercial customers negotiate lower energy rates and plans ahead of the major increase.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy consumers in Ohio are facing an astronomical, state-wide electricity rate increase scheduled to take effect on June 1st.

The rate hike will impact most electric customers in Ohio who are paying default rates with their local utility company. For many customers, the increase will double their current rate.

Ohio electricity rates will double in June for most energy customers. Experts recommend shopping for lower rates from retail energy suppliers

Below, you can see the upcoming increases by each major utility in Ohio:

Utility Current Rate June 1st Rate Increase Duke Energy 0.0644 0.10171 58 % AES Ohio 0.09233 0.10910 18 % AEP Ohio 0.06532 0.10920 67 % Ohio Edison 0.05567 0.12069 116 % The Illuminating Co. 0.05555 0.12095 117 % Toledo Edison 0.05572 0.12079 116 %

"It's been about thirteen years since I've seen increases like this," says Jim Mathers, President of Energy Professionals, "We predicted Ohio's rates would go up, but we did not expect them to be this high."

Energy Professionals, a leading energy consulting firm that has helped thousands of Ohio customers over the past twenty years, has opened a hotline to help commercial energy customers in Ohio shop for lower energy rates: (330) 967-1600

"We have access to significantly lower rates right now," says Mathers, "if you're a small business in Ohio, finding lower rates will mean substantial savings, which is why we've opened the hotline."

According to Bloomberg, US electricity prices are surging as more people than ever are struggling to pay the power company. For participating states, like Ohio, the energy choice program is one way residential and commercial energy customers can avoid significantly higher energy bills.

In response to the increase, Ohio's Public Utilities Commission issued a statement urging customers to shop for competitive energy rates and plans from retail energy suppliers:

"Ohio's retail energy marketplace is available for consumers to shop around for their electricity supplier," stated Ohio's PUC Chair, Jenifer French . "Consumers exploring offers from competitive suppliers should ask the right questions to know if they stand to save money on their electricity bills."

Ohio's energy choice program allows customers to save on electricity bills by contracting lower rates, but shopping for a better deal is not always as easy as it sounds. With many rates, plans, and suppliers to choose from, the process can be time-consuming.

To help customers negotiate competitive prices and avoid common pitfalls, Energy Professionals has dedicated a team of licensed energy consultants to helping businesses in Ohio navigate the process.

Customers can find a list of available energy rates and suppliers in Ohio by visiting www.energyprofessionals.com or calling the new hotline (330) 967-1600 and asking for an energy rate analysis.

