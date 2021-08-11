Electricity Retailing Market: Sales Growth is Expected to be Worth $400.20 Billion by 2025| Technavio
Aug 11, 2021, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the electricity retailing market size is expected to reach a value of $ 400.20 bn during 2021-2025? The "Electricity Retailing Market by Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering.
Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
The industry is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The market will have an Indirect impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Industrial applications will lead the market in the forecast period of 2021 -2025.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The electricity retailing market growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% by 2025.
- Who are the top players in the market?
AGL Energy Ltd., Centrica Plc, China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD), Duke Energy Corp., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, Keppel Electric Pte. Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., Tata Power Co. Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the electricity retailing market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The key factor driving the electricity retailing market growth is increased focus on renewable energy although factors such as state-owned monopolistic power supply networks in emerging markets may impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
71% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGL Energy Ltd., Centrica Plc, China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD), Duke Energy Corp., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, Keppel Electric Pte. Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the Increased focus on renewable energy, Growing popularity of EVs, and Better and competitive cost for consumers will offer immense growth opportunities, however, state-owned monopolistic power supply networks in emerging markets are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electricity retailing market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electricity Retailing Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electricity retailing market report covers the following areas:
- Electricity Retailing Market Size
- Electricity Retailing Market Trends
- Electricity Retailing Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies technological advances and innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the electricity retailing market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electricity retailing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electricity retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electricity retailing market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electricity retailing market vendors
