Electricity Retailing Market to grow by USD 400.20 billion and Record a CAGR of About 3% |17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGL Energy Ltd., Centrica Plc, China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD), Duke Energy Corp., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, Keppel Electric Pte. Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased focus on renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The electricity retailing market is segmented as below:

Application

Industrial



Commercial



Residential



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the electricity retailing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AGL Energy Ltd., Centrica Plc, China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD), Duke Energy Corp., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, Keppel Electric Pte. Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Electricity Retailing Market size

Electricity Retailing Market trends

Electricity Retailing Market industry analysis

Technological advances and innovations among market players is one of the critical electricity retailing market trends gaining traction. However, state-owned monopolistic power supply networks in emerging markets may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electricity retailing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.

Detailed information on factors that will assist electricity retailing market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the electricity retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market.

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

The growth of the electricity retailing market.

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electricity retailing market vendors.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AGL Energy Ltd.

Centrica Plc

China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD)

Duke Energy Corp.

Electricite de France SA

Enel Spa

ENGIE SA

Keppel Electric Pte. Ltd.

Korea Electric Power Corp.

Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

