Electricity Retailing Market to grow by USD 400.20 billion and Record a CAGR of About 3% |17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Apr 14, 2021, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The electricity retailing market is set to grow by USD 400.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGL Energy Ltd., Centrica Plc, China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD), Duke Energy Corp., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, Keppel Electric Pte. Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increased focus on renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The electricity retailing market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Residential
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the electricity retailing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AGL Energy Ltd., Centrica Plc, China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD), Duke Energy Corp., Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, Keppel Electric Pte. Ltd., Korea Electric Power Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Electricity Retailing Market size
- Electricity Retailing Market trends
- Electricity Retailing Market industry analysis
Technological advances and innovations among market players is one of the critical electricity retailing market trends gaining traction. However, state-owned monopolistic power supply networks in emerging markets may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electricity retailing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Electricity Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electricity retailing market growth during the next five years.
- Estimation of the electricity retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market.
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- The growth of the electricity retailing market.
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electricity retailing market vendors.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGL Energy Ltd.
- Centrica Plc
- China Huadian Corporation LTD. (CHD)
- Duke Energy Corp.
- Electricite de France SA
- Enel Spa
- ENGIE SA
- Keppel Electric Pte. Ltd.
- Korea Electric Power Corp.
- Tata Power Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
