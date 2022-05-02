Electricity Trading Market Size to Grow by USD 99.46 Mn | Rise in vendor collaborations and increase in power exchange trade volumes to boost market growth | Technavio

Type - Day-ahead trading and intraday trading

Geography - Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Vendor Insights

The Electricity Trading Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Axpo Holding AG

BP Plc

Deutsche Borse AG

Energy Trading Co. Sro

Equinor ASA

Euronext N.V.

Fortum Oyj

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Japan Electric Power Exchange

JSW STEEL Ltd.

Manikaran Power Ltd.

Next Kraftwerke GmbH

NTPC Ltd.

Power Exchange India Ltd.

PTC India Ltd.

Statkraft AS

Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Vattenfall AB

VECO Power Trading LLC

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 49 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important marketplaces for power trading. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, a large increase in the adoption of renewable energy and a rise in the need for energy storage systems will fuel the expansion of the global electricity trading market in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Electricity Trading Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The day-ahead trading category will gain significant market share. Day-ahead trading encourages more participation while also providing benefits such as increased system reliability, increased market efficiency and cost savings, improved risk management, and market power mitigation. In the next years, these benefits will drive market growth in this area.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The rise in vendor partnerships and increased power exchange trade volumes are two significant elements driving the worldwide energy trading market's expansion. Another market trend that is predicted to have a favourable impact on the industry in the projected period is the increased entry of new players. Self-generation of power and the fast use of microgrids to generate their own electricity using solar panels and tiny wind turbines is one of the primary threats to the global electricity trading market.

Electricity Trading Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 99.46 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Axpo Holding AG, BP Plc, Deutsche Borse AG, Energy Trading Co. Sro, Equinor ASA, Euronext N.V., Fortum Oyj, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Japan Electric Power Exchange, JSW STEEL Ltd., Manikaran Power Ltd., Next Kraftwerke GmbH, NTPC Ltd., Power Exchange India Ltd., PTC India Ltd., Statkraft AS, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Vattenfall AB, and VECO Power Trading LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

