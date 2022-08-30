Electricity Trading Market Size worth USD 99.46 Mn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Tye and Geography - Technavio

Top Key players of the Electricity Trading Market are covered as:

Axpo Holding AG

BP Plc

Deutsche Borse AG

Energy Trading Co. Sro

Equinor ASA

Euronext N.V.

Fortum Oyj

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Japan Electric Power Exchange

JSW STEEL Ltd.

Manikaran Power Ltd.

The electricity trading market will be affected by the rise in the entry of new players. Apart from this, other market trends include using blockchain for P2P energy trading, trading of energy savings certificates in energy exchanges, rise in vendor collaborations, increase in cross-border power trading, and growth in adoption of energy storage systems will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Buy Sample Report.

Electricity Trading Market Split

By Type

Day-ahead trading



Intraday trading

By Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

APAC will account for 39% of market growth. The main markets in APAC for trading electricity are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. The global electricity trading market will grow in APAC over the forecast period due to the significant increase in the adoption of renewable energy sources and the rise in demand for energy storage systems. Request Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global electricity trading industry by value?

What will be the size of the global electricity trading industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global electricity trading industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global electricity trading market?

The electricity trading market research report presents critical information and factual data about the electricity trading industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the electricity trading market study.

Electricity Trading Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 99.46 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axpo Holding AG, BP Plc, Deutsche Borse AG, Energy Trading Co. Sro, Equinor ASA, Euronext N.V., Fortum Oyj, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Japan Electric Power Exchange, JSW STEEL Ltd., Manikaran Power Ltd., Next Kraftwerke GmbH, NTPC Ltd., Power Exchange India Ltd., PTC India Ltd., Statkraft AS, Tata Power Co. Ltd., Vattenfall AB, and VECO Power Trading LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse for Technavio "Utilities" Research Reports

power: Includes tidal rise and fall (barrages), tidal/ocean currents, waves, temperature gradients, and salinity gradients

