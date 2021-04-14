Electricity Trading Market to grow by USD 96.84 Billion and Record a CAGR of about 6% |17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Apr 14, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitored the electricity trading market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to garner USD 96.84 billion and accelerate at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. This chemicals industry report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the electricity trading market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
Day-ahead trading is the leading segment in the market.
- What is the major trend in the market?
The use of blockchain for peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 6%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
ASX Ltd., Axpo Holding AG, Danske Commodities AS, Energy Trading Co. Sro, European Energy Exchange AG, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Japan Electric Power Exchange, Next Kraftwerke GmbH, Statkraft AS, and VECO Power Trading LLC are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising adoption of energy storage systems. However, self-generation of electricity and growth in the adoption of microgrids will impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ASX Ltd., Axpo Holding AG, Danske Commodities AS, Energy Trading Co. Sro, European Energy Exchange AG, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd., Japan Electric Power Exchange, Next Kraftwerke GmbH, Statkraft AS, and VECO Power Trading LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the rising adoption of energy storage systems will offer immense growth opportunities, self-generation of electricity and growth in the adoption of microgrids are likely to pose challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electricity trading market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Electricity Trading Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The electricity trading market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Day-ahead Trading
- Intraday Trading
- Geography
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Electricity Trading Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electricity trading market report covers the following areas:
- Electricity Trading Market Size
- Electricity Trading Market Trends
- Electricity Trading Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies use of blockchain for peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading as one of the prime reasons driving the electricity trading market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
Global Solar Cable Systems Market- The solar cable systems market is segmented by application (utility and non-utility) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Global Energy Storage Market for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)- The energy storage market for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is segmented by product (battery and fuel cell) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Electricity Trading Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electricity trading market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electricity trading market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electricity trading market across Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electricity trading market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Day-ahead trading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Intraday trading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ASX Ltd.
Axpo Holding AG
- Danske Commodities AS
- Energy Trading Co. Sro
- European Energy Exchange AG
- Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
- Japan Electric Power Exchange
- Next Kraftwerke GmbH
- Statkraft AS
- VECO Power Trading LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
