ElectricityRates.com launches Tiler Rate Assistant bringing transparency and confidence to Texas electricity shoppers.

Born from the need for a more transparent method to shop for Texas electricity rates , Tiler takes the guesswork out of electricity shopping by providing transparent and detailed information. This includes a month-by-month bill estimate, breakdown of charges, an explanation of any credits or fees and a Provider Score for each provider.

Most websites that allow Texas residents to shop for electricity only show the average rate that the customer can expect to pay if they use 500, 1000 or 2000 kWh. Based on our research and first-party data, we found that electricity usage varies greatly depending on seasonality and other factors. This means that the low rate advertised at 500 kWh might not be the best option for months when you use over 1000 kWh.

How Does Tiler Help Texas Electricity Shoppers?

If you have a copy of your electricity bill, you can plug in several months of actual usage information and Tiler will use data from similar homes in your area to estimate your average usage for the rest of the year. If you're moving to a new home, or don't have a copy of your bill, you can let Tiler know the approximate size of your home.

In addition to recommending the plan with the lowest average bill, Tiler also asks several questions about your preferences including your desired contract length, affinity for renewable energy and importance of customer reviews and provider history.

Tiler only features leading Texas electricity providers who have been carefully vetted. You'll also only get recommendations for fixed-rate plans that don't vary or expose customers to unexpected bill surges as a result of market conditions.

Texas energy shoppers who want a more transparent experience when comparing electricity rates can get started by visiting ElectricityRates.com and entering their ZIP Code.

ElectricityRates.com is an energy shopping website that helps customers in states with Energy Choice find the best rates and switch energy providers. ElectricityRates.com is a safe and secure platform featuring industry-leading energy providers so that customers can be confident in their choice.

