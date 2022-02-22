ElectriCom LLC Announces Senior Leadership Transition

PAOLI, Ind., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectriCom LLC, a utility construction contractor focused on rural markets with operations in twenty-five (25) states, today announced a senior leadership transition.

ElectriCom, LLC

Effectively immediately, Kevin Mason, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who has served in the position since 1995, will transition to ElectriCom's Executive Chair while continuing to serve as a key strategic leader for ElectriCom's parent company and its subsidiaries. In this role, Mason will be responsible for managing ElectriCom's strategic direction and leading the objectives of the Board of Directors and Executive Board. Mason has been with ElectriCom for over twenty-nine (29) years and has been an active member of the ownership team since 1995.

ElectriCom announces the promotion of Rajive "Raj" Beri to CEO & President, who joined ElectriCom in February 2021 as President and a member of the Executive Board. "Over the last year, Raj has been integral in ElectriCom's efforts to bolster system capabilities while growing our operational services," said Mason. "Raj brought a significant amount of expertise to ElectriCom with his prior success in growing companies organically and through strategic acquisitions. I am excited to see him continue ElectriCom's substantial growth trajectory in his new position," Mason said in closing.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank Kevin for his leadership and vision as CEO and, on a personal note, for his mentorship during my first year at ElectriCom," said Beri. "I am very happy Kevin will remain closely involved in the business and looking forward to continuing our close relationship. He is instrumental to the success of ElectriCom and we are very fortunate to be able to continue to leverage his significant seniority, leadership and experience." Beri continued, "The company's established success, impressive growth, and excellent market position are several of the many reasons I joined as President last year. A number of our existing and future utility customers are currently executing on, or in the planning stages of, significant expansions to their broadband networks. I am excited to continue to align ElectriCom's business to support their objectives of 'bridging the digital divide' in our rural communities," Beri said in closing.

ElectriCom congratulates both Kevin Mason and Raj Beri in their new positions and look forward to their continued leadership and passion within the utility construction industry.

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Paoli, Indiana, ElectriCom LLC is a national provider of mission-critical utility services in rural markets with an acute focus on safety. With operations in twenty-five (25) states, and over 266 customers and counting, the company is a trusted partner for telecommunications, power and right of way services. ElectriCom's mission is building utility infrastructure to improve quality of life in our communities.

If you would like more information about this topic, please email Justin Eidson, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, at [email protected], or 404-583-4183.

SOURCE ElectriCom, LLC