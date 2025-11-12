ElectricProtect Corporation Filed Patent Infringement Lawsuit to Protect Electrical Safety Innovations

Multiple Brands Voluntarily Cease Procurement of Alleged Infringing Products

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectricProtect Corporation ("ElectricProtect"), a leader in electrical safety technology, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division (Case No. 2:24-cv-00547-JRG), targeting leakage current detection and interruption devices (LCDI) used in power cords for products such as air conditioners for infringing U.S. Patent Nos. 10,557,883; 10,886,724; 11,243,265; and 11,480,628. The lawsuit targets a Chinese LCDI manufacturer Zhongshan Kaper Electrical Co., Ltd., air conditioner manufacturers and sellers, including Zhongshan Lianchang Co., Ltd. and multiple Amazon sellers.

Since the lawsuit was initiated, multiple brands implicated in the case have proactively contacted ElectricProtect to seek settlements. These brands have committed to discontinue procurement of the allegedly infringing products from Zhongshan Kaper Electrical Co., Ltd. This response highlights the industry's recognition of ElectricProtect's intellectual property rights and support for lawful innovation.

ElectricProtect's Intellectual Property covers solutions that meet stringent U.S. safety standards and protect consumers. As the rightful owner of these intellectual property rights, ElectricProtect is taking necessary legal actions to prevent unauthorized use of its patented inventions and to maintain a fair competitive market.

ElectricProtect appreciates the cooperation of industry partners in respecting intellectual property and remains committed to protecting its innovations. The company will continue to promote the development of safe and reliable electrical products for the global market.

SOURCE ElectricProtect Corporation