ElectrifAi, a Global Leader in Practical AI and Machine Learning, Announces New CEO and Launch of Industry's First Open Source Platform

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), today announced the launch of a new and improved open source platform and the appointment of industry veteran Edward Scott as ElectrifAi CEO. This comes alongside a comprehensive corporate rebrand for ElectrifAi, changing its name from Opera Solutions and launching a new website.

In an industry-first move, ElectrifAi has re-architected its technology platform around an open source, Spark-unified computational engine that allows large-scale distributed data processing and machine learning, with embedded Zeppelin notebook capability. Now, ElectrifAi's data scientists – as well as those of its customers – can code and access data in any programming language. The incorporation of Docker Containers and Kubernetes enables ElectrifAi to build and deploy hybrid cloud enterprise solutions at scale, seeing results in weeks rather than months, thus increasing enterprise time to value dramatically.

CEO Edward Scott brings 25 years of experience in the technology and related private equity sectors to ElectrifAi. In his past career, Scott has invested in, built and managed dozens of high growth enterprises globally, such as Akami and Interxion. Since his appointment as CEO, he has and will continue to guide the company's mission to use AI and ML to propel customer's businesses through improved profit, performance and reduced risk.

"I'm thrilled to join ElectrifAi at such an exciting time in the company history. With years of experience dealing with the world's largest corporations and government agencies, ElectrifAi is a trusted leader in the industry, with the client roster to prove it," said CEO Edward Scott. "Our customers trust us to access their structured and unstructured data from disparate systems, transform it and prepare it for machine learning, later turning that data into valuable insights with actionable results. With our new open, agile technology framework, we can stand up enterprise solutions even faster, maximizing profit and minimizing risk for our customers. That's practical AI."

One of the oldest machine learning companies in the United States, ElectrifAi has been a leader in the space for over 15 years, and counts many of America's best known corporations as customers, including: Johnson & Johnson, T Mobile, The United States Government, Novartis, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, MasterCard, Citi, American Express, Mercy Hospitals, Bon Secours and United Airlines.

About ElectrifAi

Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi is the leader in the artificial intelligence and machine learning space, revolutionizing the industry to help customers transform their business. Many of the world's largest enterprise and government customers trust them to access and transform their disparate, chaotic data into practical insights that solve everyday problems and propel their business through improved profit, increased performance and reduced risk.

ElectrifAi has positively impacted companies in the world's top industries including: government, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, CPG, retail and entertainment. ElectrifAi's innovative approach fully embraces open-source technology, providing practical solutions faster than any of their competition. Headquartered in Jersey City and with offices located in Boston, San Diego, Shanghai, and New Delhi, ElectrifAi operates worldwide. For more information visit ElectrifAi.net.

