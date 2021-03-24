ElectrifAi Announces Inspur AI Server Collaboration

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, announced today their collaboration with Inspur, a leading server solutions provider for cloud computing, hyperscale data centers, and AI.

Inspur AI servers (model: NF5280M5) are used to process and store data for ElectrifAi's powerful animal welfare product, AnimalAi, developed to help prevent animal abuse in the livestock industry. The NF5280M5 features 2x Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors and hosts 4x double width GPU accelerator cards in a 2U chassis to deliver high performance density and acceleration for high-intensity AI workloads. "For one of our clients, 60 cameras are in place at a very large farm. By using Inspur's robust servers, the data from the cameras is optimally stored, processing is simple and fast and AnimalAi is able to run machine learning locally and very efficiently with a continuous and reliable connection," said Gregg McNulty, CIO at ElectrifAi.

In addition to being high-performance, Inspur's NF5280M5 solution is also very cost-effective. ElectrifAi purchased six servers from Inspur to power AnimalAi and four additional servers for ElectrifAi's data scientists to use for other projects. With this expansion, ElectrifAi can pass on those cost-savings to its clients.

With plans to expand US operations beyond the West Coast, Inspur aims to provide many more businesses access to their state-of-the-art servers. With superb performance capabilities and durability in extreme data center environments, Inspur servers enhance the processing potential of AI to enable fast, powerful business solutions.

"Inspur's top-drawer server solutions really maximize the cost-efficiency and performance of our machine learning models, allowing our industry-leading models to deliver quality results to our customers," says Gregg McNulty, CIO at ElectrifAi.

"We're pleased to work with ElectrifAi and to deliver Inspur AI servers to meet their product needs and support their innovations. Their AnimalAi solution is an excellent example of applying artificial intelligence technology to an important cause like animal welfare in the livestock industry," said Jun Liu, General Manager of Inspur AI & HPC. "We look forward to collaborating with ElectrifAi to further empower AI use cases in the future."

About ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi is a global leader in business-ready machine learning models. ElectrifAi's mission is to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning: driving revenue uplift, cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvement. Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi boasts seasoned industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. A large library of Ai-based products reaches across business functions, data systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time. ElectrifAi has approximately 200 data scientists, software engineers and employees with a proven record of dealing with over 2,000 customer implementations, mostly for Fortune 500 companies. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai and machine learning more understandable, practical and profitable for businesses and industries across the globe. ElectrifAi is headquartered in Jersey City, with offices located in Shanghai and New Delhi.

About Inspur

Inspur is a leading data center and cloud computing solutions provider, ranked among the world's top 3 server vendors. Inspur's cutting-edge hardware products and designs are widely delivered and deployed in major data centers around the globe, serving important technology arenas like open computing, cloud, AI and deep learning. Inspur works with customers to develop purpose-built, performance-optimized solutions that empower them to tackle different workloads, overcome real-world challenges, and grow their business.

