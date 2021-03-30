ElectrifAi Announces New Head of Products, Nicole Woods

Ms. Woods brings an impressive blend of experience to the company in both engineering and business management over the course of her career. At ElectrifAi, she will oversee our overall market strategy, including our product offerings, pricing, packaging, and product development. Ms. Woods is responsible for generating awareness of Electrifai's industry-defining, machine learning Model Factory – the world's leading portfolio of pre-built artificial intelligence and machine learning models.

Ms. Woods is a career product management leader working in Personalization, AI and Deep Learning. She has spent 25 years designing complex SaaS, DaaS, Marketing Technology, Machine Learning and Identity Engine platforms. She specializes in the concrete side of product, such as understanding how to build a sound product given technical constraints, recognizing unmet customer needs, and sizing the total addressable market. In addition, she has a strong track record and expertise in product elevation, such as effective positioning against competitors, pricing models, package offerings and proactive brand management.

Her previous employers include technology leaders Oracle, Bronto, Netsuite and WhatCounts and has deep experience working with many of the world's largest brands to aid in their digital transformation into omnichannel retail giants. She holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School and an undergraduate degree in Engineering from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia. Ms. Woods resides in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi is a global leader in business-ready machine learning models. ElectrifAi's mission is to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning: driving revenue uplift, cost reduction as well as profit and performance improvement. Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi boasts seasoned industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. A large library of Ai-based products reaches across business functions, data systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time. ElectrifAi has approximately 200 data scientists, software engineers and employees with a proven record of dealing with over 2,000 customer implementations, mostly for Fortune 500 companies. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai and machine learning more understandable, practical and profitable for businesses and industries across the globe. ElectrifAi is headquartered in Jersey City, with offices located in Shanghai and New Delhi.

SOURCE ElectrifAi