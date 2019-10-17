ElectrifAi, Global Leader in Practical AI and Machine Learning, Appoints Seasoned Professional as Senior Vice President of Federal Division

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, a global leader in the development of innovative Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Machine Learning (ML) products, today announced the appointment of Deron Hurst as the company's Senior Vice President of its rapidly growing Federal Government division. Hurst is an experienced federal solutions executive, with significant focus on developing strategic relationships across a number of federal agencies.

"Appointing Deron as senior vice president of our Federal division is the latest in a series of senior level, strategic hires that ElectrifAi has made," said CEO Edward Scott. "ElectrifAi has a long history of supporting Federal agencies, including CMS, and the hiring of Mr. Hurst demonstrates our continued strong commitment to bring advanced machine learning technologies to this important sector."

Deron Hurst has over 20 year of experience, with senior levels roles at roles at NTT Data and Xerox Federal Solutions. He holds a Masters of Knowledge Management from George Washington University.

"I am delighted to join ElectrifAi and to support federal organizations through digital transformation, while solving everyday business problems with our innovative machine learning and artificial intelligence products and solutions," said newly appointed SVP of Federal Deron Hurst.

One of the oldest machine learning companies in the United States, ElectrifAi has been a leader in the space for over 15 years and counts many of America's best known corporations as customers, including: Johnson & Johnson, T-Mobile, The United States Government, Novartis, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, MasterCard, Citi, American Express, Mercy Hospitals, Bon Secours and United Airlines.

To learn more about ElectrifAi, please visit: www.ElectrifAi.net.

About ElectrifAi

Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi is the leader in the artificial intelligence and machine learning space, developing innovative machine learning products that improve our customers' business. Many of the world's largest enterprise and government customers trust ElectrifAi to transform their disparate, chaotic data into practical insights that solve everyday problems and propel their business through improved profit, increased performance and reduced risk.

ElectrifAi has positively impacted companies in the world's top industries including: government, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, retail and media. ElectrifAi's innovative approach fully embraces an open-source technology framework based on Spark, notebooks, containers, and Kubernetes that enables customers to benefit from a rapid time to value and payback. Headquartered in Jersey City and with offices located in Boston, San Diego, Shanghai, and New Delhi, ElectrifAi operates worldwide. For more information visit ElectrifAi.net.

SOURCE ElectrifAi

Related Links

https://electrifai.net

